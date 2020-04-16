Syria: Israel Attempts to Assassinate Hezbollah Leader

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you. Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel Bible™)

An Israeli drone strike hit a vehicle carrying terrorists from the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Syria near the Lebanese border according to a commander in the pro-Damascus regional alliance as well as a security source.

The sources added that there weren’t any casualties and that all passengers escaped before the car was hit and annihilated.

Sky News Arabia reports that the targeted vehicle was carrying a Hezbollah commander.

Images from the scene of the strike features the remnants of the singed vehicle covered by a picnic mat.

Recently, Israel has boosted its presence in the Lebanese and Syrian airspace.

Hezbollah did not commented on the attack.