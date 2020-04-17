Partial Re-Opening of Israeli Economy on Sunday

“He brings everything to pass precisely at its time; He also puts eternity in their mind, but without man ever guessing, from first to last, all the things that Hashem brings to pass.” Ecclesiastes 3:11 (The Israel Bible™)

The Israeli government announced on Thursday night that a partial reopening of the Israeli economy will begin on Sunday. The decision by Prime Minister Netanyahu came in response to recommendations by the National Security Council. A final meeting on Saturday night will establish the final details for plans to reopen the economy on a limited basis on Sunday, determining which businesses may open and under what condiditons. The mitigating of restrictions will include specific allowances for social activities.

Prime Minister Netanyahu decided on a responsible, cautious and gradual plan that includes a limited opening of businesses in a measured and controlled manner. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 16, 2020

Shopping malls, open-air markets, and businesses that involve physical contact will not yet be allowed to reopen. Among the likely criteria for opening are regular disinfecting, taking customers’ temperatures, and abiding by social distancing regulations, according to Hebrew language media reports. Almost all factories will be allowed to resume work under the plan, according to Channel 12 news.

Schools will remain shut but the government is considering allowing families to organize in groups of four to allow them to take turns in watching over children and enable parents to work, or simply to take a break as preschools and schools remain closed. The Health Ministry was expected to recommend that whatever steps are taken, people over 65 will be told to remain at home for at least two more weeks.

A report by Maayan Hoffman in J-Post described the structure the reopen may take: Sources said that it appeared that any exit strategy would be run in three phases, each of around two weeks. In phase one, office workers would return to their places of employment. In phase two, stand-alone stores would open. In phase three, sometime in mid-May, schools would resume. The Health Ministry would test and monitor the public during each phase for spikes in the number of sick people. Media reports indicated that all parties agreed that the number of workers could minimally increase from 15% to 30%. The major point of contention seemed to be over opening small businesses, stand-alone retail establishments and salons. The Finance Ministry wants to open them, but the Health Ministry says it is too early.

It will be permitted for up to two people to regularly venture out for sport or exercise up to 500 meters from home. Special education on an individual basis will be permitted.

Progress of the mitigations and their effect on the spread of the pandemic will, of course, be closely monitored.