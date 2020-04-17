Top Iranian General Announces COVID Super-Device Able to Detect Disease at 100 Meters

“No one pleads for the healing of your sickness, There is no remedy, no recovery for you.” Jeremiah (30:13)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps leader General Hossein Salami appeared on state television on Wednesday to demonstrate a device, which he claimed, was capable of identifying COVID-19 coronavirus cases within a 100-meter radius.

شاید دقیق متوجه نشده باشید دستگاه کرونایاب سپاه چگونه کار می‌کند. سردار سلامی خیلی ساده و دقیق توضیح داده‌اند: ویروس کرونا را داخل خشاب دستگاه قرار می‌دهند، بعد دستگاه هوشمند مستعان هر ویروس مشابه آن را تا شعاع ۱۰۰متری ببیند، شناسایی می‌کند. pic.twitter.com/lHYDrdlx4m — رضا حقيقت‌نژاد (@rezahn56) April 15, 2020

The interview was held at the IRGC general headquarters. Wearin a mask, the general demonstrated the device which was composed of several parts including a handheld detector with an antenna and a dish-like part. Salami said it has been tested in various hospitals and has a reliability rate of about 80%. Salami claimed the antennae of the machine contains “polarized viruses” that create a magnetic field that will point towards coronavirus anywhere within a radius of 100 meters in five seconds. It can be used for mass screening as well as finding contaminated areas and people, and can be developed further to detect other types of viruses, he said. He dubbed the machine ‘Mosta’an’, one of Allah’s names which means the one who is supplicated for help.

The general claimed that the device would go into mass production after the Health Ministry licensed it.

Radio Farda, the Iranian branch of the U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty external broadcast service for providing the U.S. Government’s perspective, noted that the device in General Salami’s video appears to be very similar to a fuel detector used by the Iranian law enforcement for detecting fuel in tankers concealed in large vehicles to prevent the smuggling of fuel out of the country.

This recent ‘device’ is only one of many devices and treatments the IRGC has ‘developed’ since the beginning of the pandemic. Despite these innovations by the IRGC, Iran has been hard-hit by the disease with over 62,000 cases and almost 4,000 deaths. These data have been questioned by other governments who believe they grossly underestimate the effects of the pandemic in Iran.

Hesameddin Ashena, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s media advisor, slammed the announcement made by Salami, referring to it as an “advertisement in a news program.”

“Do not advertise vaccines, medicine, [coronavirus] test kits or unique and innovative virus detection devices that have not been approved by the Health Ministry,” Ashena wrote.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Dr. Kianoush Jahanpur on Wednesday said the device “had not been approved yet” and required the Ministry’s Food and Medicine Department’s permit to be mass-produced.

Last month, the Iranian Student’s News Agency (ISNA) reported that Gen. Salami said that the coronavirus may be the product of an “American biological invasion.”

“Today the country is engaged in a biological battle,” Salami said. “[The coronavirus] is American biological invasion that first spread to China and then to Iran and other parts of the world, and the United States knows that it did that.”