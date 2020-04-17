Cruz Looks to Replace America’s Medical Reliance on China with Israel

Echoing Cruz’a sentiments, Sen. Coons said: “The United States and Israel are world leaders in the medical technology industry, and it is in the interest of all Americans, Israelis, and the rest of the world that we work together to fight COVID-19. This virus knows no borders, and our bill underscores the importance of international collaboration in the face of a truly global pandemic,” .

Israel’s medical industry has been on the front lines of developing both treatments and even vaccines in the battle against the novel coronavirus. Israel’s Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s treatment boasts a 100% survival rate in patients who have been reated. Additionally, researchers at MIGAL, a research institute located in Israel’s Northern Galilee, say that they’re on the path to developing a coronavirus vaccine.