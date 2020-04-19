Police Accused of Excessive Force while Enforcing Lock-Down in Hassidic Neighborhoods

Amidst the coronavirus, lock-down protocol has been especially strict in Israel’s Haredi (ultra-orthodox) neighborhoods such as Meah Shearim and Bnei Brak. However the police have been accused by locals of going above and beyond with regards to enforcement in those areas oftentimes crossing the line into outright unprovoked police brutality.

One of the most drastic events occurred on Thursday when Israeli police hurled a stun grenade that ended up sending an 8-year old bystander to the hospital.

The event started when police closed down a Yeshiva. The clash escalated as seen in the following clip:

In the following video, one can see a man in the same neighborhood going out to talk to the police only to get beaten by one of them.

Although not particularly violent, in one of the more bizarre events caught on camera, police can be seen illegally entering the home of a group of brothers singing in their living room without a warrant. The police proceed to try to unplug all of the equipment.

That video went viral in Israel.