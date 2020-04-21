Old Picture of Dr. Fauci with George Soros Discovered

By David Sidman

Do not turn to ghosts and do not inquire of familiar spirits, to be defiled by them: I Hashem am your God. Leviticus 19:31 (The Israel Bible™)

courtesy: screenshot

After it was revealed that George Soros invested in a biotech lab in Wuhan, some people were led to believe that the billionaire currency manipulator had a hand in the pandemic’s outbreak.

But those theories have been furthered after an old photo resurfaced of  director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates Sr, a prominent member of Planned Parenthood and George Soros.

In a recent interview, Dr. V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, otherwise known as ‘Dr, Shiva’, who invented email, noted that Fauci is on the leadership council of the Gates foundation. Shiva calls Fauci “Pharma’s front-man”adding that he “controls academic lies.” He added that Fauci is “very close to the Gates’.”

Shiva also accused Fauci of pushing a “purposely misguided health policy” and of “banking on the ignorance of the American people and the ignorance of the President.”
Shiva went on to say that Fauci is leading us into an economic depression adding that “Fauci is literally destroying our economy heading it into a depression.”

 