Corona is Beginning of Gog and Magog War: Unless we Repent says Rabbi

“As for those peoples that warred against Yerushalayim, Hashem will smite them with this plague: Their flesh shall rot away while they stand on their feet; their eyes shall rot away in their sockets; and their tongues shall rot away in their mouths.” Zechariah 14:12 (The Israel Bible™)

A mystic rabbi discovered hints in the Book of Leviticus that describe the coronavirus as well as the year of its arrival. Comparing it to the final plague in Egypt which killed the Egyptians yet freed the Jews.

Rabbi Yekutiel Fish, a Torah scholar with a Hebrew-language blog called Sod HaChashmal, has been writing for several months that the coronavirus is a powerful sign of the final redemption. In his recent blog, he noted that a clue to the coronavirus can be found in the section of the Torah named Shemini ( Leviticus 9:1–11:47). The rabbi noted that by skipping every 261 letters beginning with Leviticus 10:19, the words, “קֹרֹאנָ”ה ה’תש”פ חֳלִ”י תִּנְשׁמֶ”ת (corona 5780 sickness of breathing) are spelled out. 5780 is this year according to the Hebrew calendar. The interval of the letters is based on the word אָסַ “ר (asar, forbidden) which equals 261 in gematria (Hebrew numerology). Rabbi Fish notes that this hints at the subject of that section of the Torah: forbidden foods. Carrying the intervals further produces the word עֲטַלֵּף (atalef, a bat).

The rabbi compared the coronavirus to the plague in Egypt that struck the firstborn, citing Rabbi Isaac ben Judah Abarbanel, a 15th Century Portugeuese Torah scholar.

“In the Torah, that plague is described as an epidemic,” Rabbi Fish noted. “Rabbi Abarbanel described the element that delivered the plague as tiny, blind, moldy, burning, and it was created by God as something new in the world. It entered its victims through their mouths and nostrils, arriving deep inside their bodies very quickly. It was a destroyer that would not differentiate between righteous and evil, great or small, rich or poor, because it had no consciousness. One of its wondrous aspects was that the Passover offering kept the disease at bay.”

The rabbi noted that in the Zohar, the basis of Jewish mysticism, the disease that struck the firstborn came from the divine emanation called כתר (keter, crown).

“This is another hint since the word ‘corona’ literally means ‘a crown’,” Rabbi Fish noted. “The plague of the firstborn had a dual nature. It brought a horrific disaster onto the Egyptians but brought freedom to the Jews.”

Rabbi Fish noted that the current pandemic also has a dual nature.

“Such a thing, a plague that struck the entire world, every single house, that can only be a sign of geula (final redemption),” Rabbi Fish stated emphatically. “The midrash (homiletic teachings) states specifically that the War of Gog and Magog will begin with an epidemic.”

This is described in the Prophet Zechariah’s description of the pre-Messiah war.

As for those peoples that warred against Yerushalayim, Hashem will smite them with this plague: Their flesh shall rot away while they stand on their feet; their eyes shall rot away in their sockets; and their tongues shall rot away in their mouths. Zechariah 14:12

“This is what we are seeing right now,” Rabbi Fish said. “Just as the plague of the firstborn entered every house just before Passover, signaling the end of the rule of the Egyptians and the beginning of the redemption, this is precisely how the coronavirus has acted.”

“Unlike anything that ever came before, this tiny virus caused the entire world to hide, locked up in their homes. This condition is unsustainable and each person must make a choice: redemption or death. This choice will be the first step in preparing for the Messiah by turning to God, at least for those people who acknowledge this.”

“If the world acknowledges God’s kinship, then it will end there. If it doesn’t, well, there were ten plagues in Egypt.”