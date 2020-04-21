“Hallelujah. Happy is the man who fears Hashem, who is ardently devoted to His commandments.” PSALMS 112:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Psalm 111 is an acrostic praising Hashem, and Psalm 112 complements it with praises of man. Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik once remarked that “Jewish law is theo-centric, but anthropo-oriented.” He meant that while God is at the epicenter of the Torah, the Bible is really about human beings and how they interact with each other and with the Lord. Thus, while Psalm 111 dedicates itself to a complete praise of Hashem, Psalm 112 speaks of man and his capacity to live a life of praise and emulation of God. Man is happy and praiseworthy when all of his actions are focused on God, and oriented towards helping mankind.