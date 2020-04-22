Trump Orders Navy: If any more Iranian Gunboats Harass you, Kill them

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you. Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel Bible™)

President Trump ordered the US Navy to destroy any gunboats that harass American sea-craft.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the POTUS said: “I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.”

Last week, Breaking Israel News reported on more than ten Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) vessels disrupted a formation of U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships in international waters in the Persian Gulf, the USNI news reports.

Eleven Iranian fast boats “repeatedly conducted dangerous and harassing approaches of the USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB-3), USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), USS Firebolt (PC-10), USS Sirocco (PC-6), USCGC Wrangell (WPB-1332) and USCGC Maui (WPB-1304) while the U.S. vessels were conducting joint integration operations with U.S. Army AH-64E Apache attack helicopters in the international waters of the North Arabian Gulf,” the US Navy said in a statement.