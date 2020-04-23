The Role of Christianity in the 6,000 Year Hebrew Calendar of Redemption

For in Your sight a thousand years are like yesterday that has passed, like a watch of the night. Psalms 90:4

A scientist applied his mind to the Bible and established a 6,000 year framework culminating in the final Redemption. The timeline is based on specific 58 year ‘twilight’ windows in which major events take place. Surprisingly, these windows include major events for Jews and Christians alike.

6,000 YEARS TIMELINE FOR MESSIAH

Saul Kullok has been granted several USA patents and has submitted many more patents for applications dealing with his innovations in the field of neuroperformance. Recently, one of his inventions for reducing high blood pressure and improve kidneys function without drugs was approved for a clinical trial at a major medical center in Jerusalem.

In addition to being a brilliant scientist, Kullok is a Torah observant Jew who lives in Judea. As such, he applies his analytical abilities to his Bible study. Breaking Israel News recently published his findings based on the well-known Jewish concept of each day being congruent to 1,000 years. This is based on a verse in Psalms.

For in Your sight a thousand years are like yesterday that has passed, like a watch of the night. Psalms 90:4

Kullok cited the Talmud (Tractate Avodah Zarah 9a) which states that the world will last for 6,000 years. This is broken down into three periods: for 2,000 years, the world stood empty, for 2,000 years the world existed “in Torah”, and the final 2,000 years will be the age when the Messiah may come, depending on mankind’s actions. According to Jewish tradition, the Messiah can come earlier and in a gentler manner than prophesied if Israel’s actions merit this. At the end of the 6,000 years, the Messiah will necessarily come, even if mankind has not prepared itself.

THE TWILIGHTS

Based on Nachmanides, a prominent medieval Jewish scholar, Kullok investigated the possibility that each of these thousand-year ‘days’ contained two periods of twilight. Twilight is referred to in Jewish literature as בן השמשות (ben ha’shmashot; literally ‘between the suns’). Each day has two ‘twilights’: one that contains the sunrise and another that contains the sunset. The twilight has a special status in Torah law. Since the new day begins at sunset, this twilight can be considered as belonging to both the day that is ending at sunset and the new day that is beginning.

Kullok calculated that since two equal twilights in the time curse of a day in Jerusalem, will be of precisely 84 minutes each one, then in the context of one thousand year days, each Jerusalem’s twilight equals 58 years, one taking place at the end of the first 500 years, and the other at the end of the following 500 years.

Kullok laid out all of world history as described in the Bible based on the twilights within the Talmud’s 6,000-years timeline. When doing so, Kullok’s calculations place the destruction of the Temple 164 years earlier than in the current Jewish calendar timeline. This revised timeline is not his innovation but is accepted by most experts and is explained in the previous article in Breaking Israel News dealing with Kullok’s findings.

His studies have many startling and significant implications, including objective evidence that the history of the Children of Israel is following a predefined historical framework rooted in the Hebrew Bible, wherein the current point in history is placed within the final ‘Twilight’ before the imminent arrival of the Messiah, which is also discussed in the previous article.

But in addition to this, Kullok’s work gives a different perspective on human history, when placing it into the framework of the Talmud’s 6,000-year framework for the Jewish Messianic process.

Abram was born in the year 1948 of the Hebrew Bible chronology, in the twilight at the end of the second millennium, meaning at the end of the first 2000 years.

Remarkably, all of the events described in the final four books of the Torah, from the return of Moses to Egypt until the conquering of the Land of Israel under Joshua, took place between the years 2442 and 2500 of the Hebrew Bible chronology, within the 58 years of the first twilight of the third millennium. The Exodus took place, according to the biblical time account and Talmud, exactly in 2448 of the biblical chronology.

Indeed, King Solomon dies and the Kingdom of Israel split into the Kingdom of Judah and the 10 Tribes of the Kingdom of Israel. It should be remembered the biblical information on that construction on the First Temple began 480 years after Exodus and that King Solomon passed away 36 years after that, in the year 2964 (2448 + 480 + 36 =2964). The second twilight for that millennium began in 2942, ending in the year 3000. Remarkably, all of the tribes were together under the First Temple during the few years inside this twilight, splitting after King Solomon died, before the end of this twilight.

According to Jewish tradition, and as described in the Talmud, the year of the First Temple destruction took place in the year 3338 of the Hebrew Bible chronology. For most scholarly studies this destruction took place on the years 586/7 BCE. It means that the beginning of the Common Era took place 586 years after the destruction, meaning in the year 3924 of the Hebrew Bible chronology (3338+586= 3924). Therefore, the beginning of this time window in the year 3942 will be the year 18 CE (3942-3924=18). The end of this time window was in the year 4000, which took place in the year 76 CE (4000-3924=76), meaning six years after the destruction of the Second Temple.

Furthermore, on this last twilight of the fourth millennium, from the years 3942 until the year 4000, the Second Temple was destroyed.

CHRISTIAN HISTORY IN THE JEWISH MESSIAH FRAMEWORK

But, according to Kullok’s theory, this framework of history is not limited to a Jewish perspective on Jewish history. Judaism does not accept that Jesus was the Messiah in any manner and each religion is, of course, separate in belief and eschatology. But this timeline, based in Jewish teachings and applicable to Jewish history, also has points that are applicable to the history of Christianity.

When viewed from a Christian perspective, the events described in the Christian Gospel also took place during one of the twilights contained in the 6,000 years for the Jewish Messianic process, within the years 3942-4000. According to Christian tradition, Jesus was born in 4 BCE. Therefore, his preaching and rise to prominence at the age of 22 years falls precisely into a twilight period in the Jewish Messianic framework.

“The main formation and the split of Israel took place in these time windows and the genesis and split of Christianity also took place in these twilights,” Kullok noted. “Indeed, in the first of these time windows of the sixth millennium, from 5442 to 5500 of the Hebrew Bible chronology, between the years 1518 and 1576 CE, Luther and Calvin gave rise to Protestantism, which lead to the establishment of the Church of England in 1534, a split from the Catholic Church, from where the Evangelical movement originated.”

“We can see from this that the timeline of Christian history, including its major events and transformations, fit into the 6,000 framework of the Jewish process culminating in the Messiah, in the same way that all of Jewish history, from Abram to Moses to the Temples in Jerusalem, adhere to this 6,000-year framework.”

Kullok’s theory raises the question: Are Evangelicals a part of the 6,000 years redemption process of Israel?

A CHRISTIAN REACTION TO KULLOK’S THEORY

John Enarson, who serves as the Christian Relations Director of Cry for Zion, noted that the 6,000 year redemption calendar which is based in Jewish tradition was adopted by early Christianity.

“The earliest followers of Jesus passed on the Jewish tradition of the millennial week for redemptive history,” Enarson told Breaking Israel News. “The New Testament even quotes Psalms 90:4 alluding to this belief. The belief later became called chiliasm, after the Greek word for a thousand years. As far as scholars can tell, chiliasm was the nearly unanimous view of early Christianity, lasting until the religion became more politicized in the Roman Empire of the fourth century. The early church expected the messianic kingdom of peace on earth to arrive at year 6000 and for a ‘sabbath rest’ of a thousand years to follow.”

“Chiliasm remains a popular Christian belief today, outside of the historical church traditions (Catholic and Orthodox), and interest in the Jewish calendar is growing exponentially.”

“I find that counting the big picture can inspire hope if we recognize that our calculations may never be perfect in the details. Christians of the Protestant tradition indeed see the Reformation as a revolutionary shift in world history and Kullok’s research into the twilights of the millennial days is amazing, not only in regard to the Reformation.”

Enarson noted that theological differences did, of course, divide Judaism and Christianity. But, he noted, the overall redemption timeline can be seen as a unifying factor.

“Christians do see a great ‘twilight shift’ during the time of the Gospels and believe it was indeed a visitation by the Messiah, but that, tragically, the final redemption was not yet. Here, Jews and Christians fundamentally differ, but we agree on a significant historical shift with the destruction of the second Holy Temple and on a redemptive history guided by the Almighty. I believe Kullok is right that this is a redemptive process of 6000 years in which both Jews and Christians are involved.”