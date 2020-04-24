“He revealed to His people His powerful works, in giving them the heritage of nations” PSALMS 111:6 (The Israel Bible™)

This short psalm praises God in the form of an acrostic, each half verse beginning with a different letter of the Hebrew alphabet, in succession. The praises focus on Hashem’s justice, kindness, compassion and truth. The psalm also relates to the Lord’s wondrous acts towards His nation. Verse 6 says that God declares His power to His nation by giving them Eretz Yisrael, but it does not explain what is so remarkable about this. The Sages explain: God said to the Children of Israel, “I could have created a new land for you; instead I chose to defeat your enemies and let you inherit their land, so that you will see My power.” The Land of Israel is a gift from Hashem. It reminds the Jewish people of God’s love for His people, His strength, and the fact that when they follow His ways, He causes their enemies to melt away from them.