Rashida Tlaib Remembers Holocaust But Forgets Six Million Little Details

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) got slammed on social media after her Holocaust Memorial Day tweet left out one little detail: Jews.

The tweet seemed, at first glance, to be the epitome of social awareness and sensitivity, displaying a gif of a candle in memory of the deceased.

“This HolocaustRemembranceDay—and every day—we pay tribute to the millions of lives lost and forever changed in one of the most horrific chapters of our world’s history. May we honor them by fighting to ensure hate and bigotry never again prevail. Yom HaShoah”

This #HolocaustRemembranceDay—and every day—we pay tribute to the millions of lives lost and forever changed in one of the most horrific chapters of our world’s history. May we honor them by fighting to ensure hate and bigotry #neveragain prevail. #YomHaShoah pic.twitter.com/q1gAwfINEe — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) April 21, 2020

The glaring omission was pointed out by many including the Jewish political pundit Ben Shapiro.

You can say Jews, Congresswoman. https://t.co/9WrjaUvpsC — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 22, 2020



Of course, Tlaib’s comment is understandable as she has in the past expressed a horribly twisted perception of history and the holocaust. In 2109, on an episode of Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast, Tlaib made the outrageous claim that the Palestinians created a “safe haven for Jews” after the Holocaust.

“There’s kind of a calming feeling I always tell folks when I think of the Holocaust, and the tragedy of the Holocaust, and the fact that it was my ancestors, Palestinians, who lost their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, their human dignity, their existence in many ways, have been wiped out, and some people’s passports,” Tlaib said in the interview. “I mean, just all of it was in the name of trying to create a safe haven for Jews, post-the Holocaust, post-the tragedy and the horrific persecution of Jews across the world at that time, and I love the fact that it was my ancestors that provided that, right, in many ways. But they did it in a way that took their human dignity away, right, and it was forced on them. And so when I think about a one-state, I think about the fact that, why couldn’t we do it in a better way?”

It should be remembered that rather than welcome the Jews, Arabs in Israel were perpetrating pogroms and the founder of Palestinian nationalism, Mufti Haj al-Amin Husseini, allied with Hitler and advocated for the expansion of the Holocaust to include British-mandate Palestine should it come under Nazi rule.

Tlaib’s vision of history is certainly myopic when it comes to Jewish blood.