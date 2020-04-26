Italy Hails Conference Recognizing Judea-Samaria as Part of Israel

I will bless those who bless you Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte penned a letter to the European Coalition for Israel to mark the anniversary of the San Remo Conference, which ended on Sunday 100 years ago reports Israel Hayom.
In his message, Conte touched on the major significance of the conference, which involved leading world powers accepting the principle of a home for the Jewish nation in the Land of Israel – including Judea and Samaria.
Conte wrote that the conference effectively sealed the Balfour Declaration of 1917 as part of international law saying. “One of the seeds of the olive tree which was to become the symbol of the modern State of Israel was planted in San Remo,” he states.
Recalling today the 100th anniversary of the San Remo Resolution, whereby the world powers recognized the ancient connection of the Jewish people to the Land of Israel and the right of the Jewish people to a national home on that land was given the force of International Law.
