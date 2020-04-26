You can Finally Visit Israel Again Starting in May

And there is hope for your future —declares Hashem: Your children shall return to their country. Jeremiah 31:16 (The Israel Bible™)

US based airlines Delta and Budget carrier Wizz Air plan on resuming flights to the Holy Land early next month, as coronavirus inspired travel bans begin easing up reports TOI.

A notice on Delta Airlines’ website says that they are booking flights between New York and Tel Aviv which are scheduled to start on May 10. However, a statement from the airline on Friday regarding resumed flights worldwide didn’t list a Tel Aviv route.

The airline ended flights to Israel in mid-March, following Israel’s travel restrictions intended to protect the country against potential coronavirus carriers. Before that happened, they were offering daily flights between the two countries.

On May 3, Hungary-based Wizz Air also announced that they will resume service between Israel and London.

A Vienna-Tel Aviv route is also accepting bookings beginning on May 17.

“The protective measures that we are implementing will ensure the most sanitary conditions possible,” Wizz Air UK managing director Owain Jones said, according to Reuters.

It should be noted that not all tourists will be allowed to enter Israel, To see if your country is still on a travel ban, enter go to the Ministry of Health website.