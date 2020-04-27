Netanyahu: Land of Israel is National Home of Jewish People according to Bible

to the end that you and your children may endure, in the land that Hashem swore to your fathers to assign to them, as long as there is a heaven over the earth. Deuteronomy 11:21 (The Israel Bible™)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marked the 100th anniversary of the San Remo conference on Sunday in a Facebook post where he said: “The Land of Israel is the national home of the Jewish people, according to history, the Bible, justice, and international law.”

Netanyahu also said in a video address on Sunday that “the promise of Zionism” would be realized in just a few months, when Israel extends its sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and parts of Judea and Samaria under the aegis of the U.S. “Peace to Prosperity” plan.

In a video message to the European Coalition for Israel, an evangelical Christian group, marking the 100th anniversary of the San Remo Resolution, in which the world powers recognized the national rights of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel, Netanyahu said that soon Israel and its supporters would be celebrating “another historic moment in the history of Zionism.”

“President Trump pledged to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Jewish communities there [Judea and Samaria] and in the Jordan Valley. A couple of months from now, I am confident that that pledge will be honored, that we will be able to celebrate another historic moment in the history of Zionism. A century after [the] San Remo [Resolution], the promise of Zionism is being realized, because we never stop fighting for our rights,” said Netanyahu.

He thanked the conference participants, saying, “Your efforts are part of that fight. Thank you for celebrating this historic occasion and securing the Jewish future.”

Under the Trump plan, the political component of which was published in January, Israel can extend its sovereignty to almost all Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria, as well as to the Jordan Valley. Then, after four years, a Palestinian state would be established if the Palestinian leadership had met a set of conditions, chief among them renouncing terrorism and ensuring rule of law.

According to the coalition agreement reached last week between Netanyahu’s Likud Party and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White Party, annexation can be brought to the Knesset for a vote on July 1.

This is an edited version of an article that first appeared in Israel Hayom. Breaking Israel News contributed to this report.