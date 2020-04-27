Don’t put your trust in illusions and say, “The Temple of Hashem, the Temple of Hashem, the Temple of Hashem are these [buildings].” JEREMIAH 7:4 (The Israel Bible™)

One of Yirmiyahu’s most famous outcries is uttered in the Temple courtyard. Surrounded by people who came to offer sacrifices, he assails their false sense of security and their belief that as long as the Beit Hamikdash stands, Yerushalayim can never be overrun. Yirmiyahu criticizes their false piety and emphasis on ritual matters while ignoring the needs of others, crying out “the Temple of Hashem” three times. Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch suggests that the following verses are a continuation of this one, and the meaning is: What is the real “Temple of Hashem”? Repentance, justice and charity.