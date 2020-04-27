Jerusalem Hospital Among First Worldwide to Brace for ‘Second Wave’ of Covid-19

Hashem sent a pestilence upon Yisrael from morning until the set time; and 70,000 of the people died, from Dan to Be’er Sheva. (Samuel 2 24:15)

A second wave of Covid-19 in the United States may be even more devastating as it will likely eclipse with the beginning of the flu season, one of the nation’s top health officials said. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), called on Americans to to prepare by getting their flu shots.

“There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through, and when I’ve said this to others, they kind of put their head back, they do not understand what I mean,” he said in an interview with the Washington Post that was published last week.

“We’re going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time,” he added.

Meanwhile in Israel, hospitals like Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital are trying to raise funds to accommodate the highly anticipated health disaster.

In a recent exclusive interview with Breaking Israel News, the director of Hadassah Hospital director Dr. Yoram Weiss laid out his plan to retrofit hundreds of hospital beds in the facility to accommodate the Covid-19 crisis’ sequel.

The hospital is scrambling to acquire hundreds of ventilated ICU beds that they currently don’t have. Jerusalem is the highest risk city as it boasts the most elderly population in Israel.

It should be noted that Hadassah is considered to be a world leader in terms of preparation for the anticipated second wave. Other hospitals across the globe are both learning from and adapting Hadassah’s approach making the Jerusalem hospital a ‘light unto the nations’.

I will also make you a light of nations, That My salvation may reach the ends of the earth.” (Isaiah 49:6)

But to continue playing a leading role in their important task of healing the people of Jerusalem, the Hospital requires a major investment. That’s because they need to acquire the appropriate medical infrastructure to accommodate all of the additional beds, monitors, syringe pumps and ventilators. This will help them better prepare for every doctor’s worst nightmare.

That’s also why the Jerusalem hospital is seeking donations from anyone who would like to take part in ensuring that Jerusalem remains a healthy city.

“Even small amounts help our patients. We are here to save the lives of everyone” said Weiss. “Every life counts” he added.

“With the help of our friends all over the world, we’ll be able to help Jerusalem prosper. We should not give up the dream of Jerusalem” Weiss concluded.