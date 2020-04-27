Waqf Threatens to Overpower Israeli Police to Control Temple Mount

A spirit carried me into the inner court, and lo, the Presence of Hashem filled the Temple; Ezekiel 43:5 (The Israel Bible™)

The manager of the Al-Aksa Mosque and high ranking official in the Wakf Omar Al-Qiswani warned that “if Israel opens the Mughrabe Gate for Jewish pilgrims, we will open all of the gates to the Muslims.”

“And Israel will be responsible for all of the ramifications of the aftermath” he added. The veiled threat was reported by Kann News.

The Jordanian Waqf serves as the custodial guardians of the holy site but do not have the authority to open or close the Temple Mount’s gates on their own volition. Only the Israeli police have that authority.

Therefore, if Al-Qiswani is to make good on his threat, he would have to defy the Israeli police and take the law into his own hands.

Currently, the Al Aksa Mosque and the Temple Mount has been closed to both Jews and Muslims. However there has been a big push by Jewish Temple Mount loyalists to reopen the gates and allow Jewish prayer on the site.

