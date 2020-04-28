Today is Israel’s Memorial Day: Here’s how it’s Being Commemorated Under Closure

Comfort, oh comfort My people, Says your God. Isaiah 40:1 (The Israel Bible™)

This year, the eve of Yom HaZikaron falls on April 27th 2020 and continues until the following evening.

For Israelis, this day is one of the most important of the year as we recognize those who sacrificed their lives for our great country.

In years past, the Memorial Day ceremonies took place in different locations throughout the nation. However this year, due to Health restrictions, Israelis mourning the country’s fallen soldiers will be restricted to their homes.

The annual Memorial day ceremony at Jerusalem’s Western Wall Plaza still took place this year, however there was no audience and all participants wore protective masks. They also adhered to the Health Ministry’s social distancing guidelines as seen in the video below:

Some organizations are hosting memorial ceremonies online. And although most of those events are in Hebrew, organizations like Masa Israel Journey are offering one in English. The ceremony was broadcast live on Facebook.

“Our English speaking ceremony is a chance for thousands of Masa fellows and Jewish leaders around the world to participate in this event from a personal, communal and national perspective” said Gali Gordon, director of Partnerships at Masa.

“Despite the current global crisis, Masa wants to continue our tradition of coming together to commemorate this important day.”

But as important as it is to remember Israel’s fallen soldiers, it is even more important to remember those still living who are protecting Israel on the front lines.

And the Libi organization is doing just that.

That’s because Libi is currently embarking on an ambitious campaign to provide Israel’s military with tactical respirators to protect IDF soldiers against coronavirus.

They are trying to ensure that if any soldier gets infected with the novel coronavirus, they will enjoy treatment from the most advanced medical equipment worldwide such as tactical respirators

These rugged respirators are ideal medical devices that are designed to save the life of a soldier in the field. However each one costs about NIS 25,000 ($6,600). And Libi is currently soliciting donations from supporters of Israel to purchase as many as needed.

And once acquired, the IDF can put their mind at ease knowing that if disaster strikes during combat, they’ll be covered.

