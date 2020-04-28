Israel365 Planted Trees in 72 Communities in Honor of Israeli Independence

“And I will plant them upon their soil, Nevermore to be uprooted From the soil I have given them —said Hashem your God” Amos 9:15 (The Israel Bible™)

Last Yom Haatzmaut (Independance Day), Rabbi Tuly Weisz called upon Christian friends of Israel to make an eternal impact by planting roots in the Holy Land.

Over the past year, Israel365 planted trees in 72 different communities throughout Israel as featured in their interactive Tree Map.

Many of those towns not only derived their names from the Bible, like Luzit and Aderet, but also have deep connections to the Holy Scriptures as well. “When the State of Israel was founded, the pioneers gave names to the new settlements directly out of the Bible” said Rabbi Weisz. “It’s incredible to walk in those places today and see how the Bible really comes to life.”

The trees were planted in places named after terror victims, like the village of Zanoach, and in remote outposts like Negahot where 250 trees were planted. They also laid saplings in areas that were devastated by forest fires like Moshav Mevo Modiim. They planted with Christian groups in Bat Ayin while helping to fulfill prophecy in the Samarian village of Har Bracha.

Again you shall plant vineyards On the hills of Shomron; Men shall plant and live to enjoy them. (Jeremiah 31:4)

But just as Israel has a long way to go as it works its way to the final redemption, Israel365 is far from finished in it’s mission to turn it into a land ripe with lush forestry. The organization has pledged to continue beautifying the Land of Israel by planting more trees in the coming year as well.

And if you want to join them in their holy mission, now can be your chance. That’s because by the time next (5781) Yom Haatzmaut rolls around, Israel365 plans on planting trees in 73 communities throughout Israel.

Click here if you would like to plant your eternal roots in the Land of Israel in honor of Yom Haatzmaut by sponsoring a tree in the land of Israel.