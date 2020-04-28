Nurse on Front Line of Israel’s Coronavirus Battle Speaks Out

Hashem responded to the plea for the land, and the plague against Yisrael was checked. (Samuel 2 24:25)

Although many of the members of her team are in quarantine, Hadassah Ein Kerem Head Trauma Nurse Odeya Tel Tsur is in high spirits.

“We’re doing just fine. It’s extremely tough working at the moment but we’re strong,” she says during a short break in the midst of an all too common 14-hour shift.

Tel Tsur has not seen her family in over two weeks. Her father -in -law is sick and so her husband Amir, and their three children moved in with him.

“I miss them all terribly, but I want them to be well and I have to remain healthy, so being on my own at home is not the worst thing in these circumstances,” she admits.

But her dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed. Tel Tsur was recently selected to be the Israeli online MedNews’ Woman of the Week.

Hadassah’s trauma unit has experienced some major changes over the last few weeks. The main adult treatment area has transformed into a virology unit. All of the staff must now adapt to the new safety protocols. Half of the children’s trauma area is focused solely on combating the virus.

“Don’t forget we’re still admitting non-corona-related patients,” Tel Tsur says . “We’re seeing more home-related accidents, the more people are staying home.”

The seasoned nurse estimates that approximately 60 percent of the patients are virus related. Those who test positive for the Chinese Virus arrive at the hospital because either they fear the worst, are referred by their family doctor or transported by ambulance.

The hospital’s ‘Outbreak Staff’, work separately from the other hospital teams. They are the ones who decide where those who test positive should be transported – to either the unit itself, or to one of Israel’s hotels that have been converted into quarantine compounds for those with the virus.

“I’m incredibly proud of my team,” quips Tel Tsur. “In the early days of the coronavirus, we were down 20 nurses who were quarantined or isolated but we are getting through this. I requisitioned staff from other departments to help us. That was a big help.”

“We know how much the supporters of Hadassah in the United States and around the world in Hadassah-International value what we do. That means a lot. The public shows their gratitude sending us chocolate and flowers. At Hadassah Hospital, we know we’re making a difference.”