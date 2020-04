Today is Yom Hazikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day. Usually, the cemeteries are full of people showing their respect to Israel’s fallen soldiers, but this year that was impossible due to COVID-19.

In order to pay tribute to those who gave their life to Israel, we invite you to join us on a virtual tour of Mount of Olives Cemetery, the oldest Jewish Cemetery in the world.

We hope this video adds meaning for you on this somber day.