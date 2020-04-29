Syria: 40 Killed in Massive Truck Bomb [Warning Graphic]

At least 40 civilians were killed in a massive truck bomb in Afrin Syria on Tuesday after a fuel truck detonated in a busy market.
Warning: Graphic footage.
MASSACRE in Syria. – Video showing the moment today where 60 civilians were killed in the city of #Afrin after a fuel truck bomb was detonated in the middle of a busy market.
This is Ramadan in a war zone. SubhanAllah. pic.twitter.com/OAEPyfQRMl
— Dr Shajul Islam (@DrShajulIslam) April 28, 2020
Below is footage of the aftermath.
At least 20 people were killed by a fuel truck #bomb in #Afrin, #Syria.#ISIS pic.twitter.com/if1qyEPEXZ
— Bhushan Lal Koul (@BhushanLalKoul2) April 28, 2020