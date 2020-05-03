Cartoon Launches Propaganda War between Saudis and Palestinians

Thus said the lord of Hosts: In those days, ten men from nations of every tongue will take hold—they will take hold of every Yehudi by a corner of his cloak and say, “Let us go with you, for we have heard that Hashem is with you.” Zechariah 8:23 (The Israel Bible™)

A new hashtag circulating on social media in the Arab world appears to show people in Gulf states turning their backs on what used to be a historic loyalty to the Palestinian cause.

The phenomenon seems to have been born out of a propaganda war waged by the ‘Palestinians’ who allegedly mocked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Following the dramatic decline in oil prices, cartoonist Mahmoud Abbas, who lives in Sweden, drew a caricature showing an oil barrel rolling fast towards a man who appears to be from the Gulf.

The caricature angered many Saudi social media users who saw it as an attack on the crown prince.

The result: a Twitter hashtag “Palestine is not my issue” began to trend.

The tweets also feature cartoons of a Palestinian mother feeding her baby a bottle labelled: “Hatred and Treachery.” Many of the tweets accuse Palestinians of being deceptive, ingrates, hate mongers and engaging in incitement against Saudi Arabia.

Rawff Bin-a-Sa’in, a well-known Saudi writer, is thought to be behind the Twitter war writing: “Palestinian, you are not an Arab. You have no land and there is no such thing as the “Palestinian issue.” The land belongs to Israel. Yitzhak Shamir, Rabin, and Golda were heroes. Netanyahu is a coward. Netanyahu, burn these gangsters! Free us and the world from the presence of the Palestinians. Why leave them?”