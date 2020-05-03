The Hague Rules that their Jurisdiction Extends to Jerusalem

Be ready, prepare yourselves, you and all the battalions mustered about you, and hold yourself in reserve for them. Ezekiel 38:7 (The Israel Bible™)

The International Criminal Court Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, has determined that the Hague does have jurisdiction to rule on the “Situation in Palestine.”

According to their decision last week, Palestine is a state and the International Criminal Court has jurisdiction involving its cases. This bombshell ruling can pave the way to war crimes investigations against Israel.

At this point, a three-judge panel of the ICC Pretrial Chamber needs to affirm the decision.

The PA has accused Israel of committing war crimes in Judea and Samaria, eastern Jerusalem as well as the Gaza Strip.

Israel however, is not a party to the Rome Statute and is therefore not bound by the ICC. The Palestinian Authority is however, despite the fact that it is not a full member state of the UN.

Under Bensouda’s 60-page decision, the ICC can assert its jurisdiction in “territory” that “comprises the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza.”

NGO Monitor’s Legal Advisor Anne Herzberg told Breaking Israel News that: