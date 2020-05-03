Pentagon Confirms UFO Videos, Marking Return of Biblical Extraterrestrials

The stars fought from heaven, From their courses they fought against Sisera.” Judges 5:20 (The Israel Bible™)

The Pentagon released three videos taken from U.S. Navy fighter jets, confirming the videos showed “unexplained aerial phenomenon”, seeming to admit for the first time that the Earth has been visited by alien species with advanced technology. This should not come as a surprise to Biblical scholars and according to Jewish tradition, the appearance of aliens may be a harbinger to the Messiah.

VIDEOS OF WINGLESS AIRCRAFT AT HYPERSONIC SPEEDS

Last Monday, Susan Gough, a Defense Department spokesperson, released a statement confirming that the videos, which had appeared on the internet, were authentic. The footage seems to show wingless aircraft traveling at hypersonic speeds with no visible means of propulsion.

The official confirmation was intended “to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or whether or not there is more to the videos.”

“The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified'”, the statement said. The Department of Defense has authorized the release of three unclassified Navy videos. One video taken in November 2004 and another in January 2015 were recorded by F/A-18 Hornet fighter pilots during military training exercises in restricted airspace. Another was also recorded in January 2015. The videos have been circulating in the public domain after unauthorized releases in 2007 and 2017.

“After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena.”

Two of the videos were included in a December 2017 New York Times article that explained how the U.S. government ran a program for investigating reports of unidentified flying objects until 2012. The third video was released in March 2018 by To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science, a private scientific research and media group.

Pentagon declassifies three previously leaked videos taken by U.S. Navy pilots that show ‘unidentified aerial phenomena,’ which some claim are UFOs pic.twitter.com/Yb7NYulgJ0 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 28, 2020

PILOTS REACT

Retired Cmdr. David Fravor spoke to ABC News in 2017 about the video he filmed during a routine training flight approximately 100 miles out over the Pacific, in November 2004.

“I can tell you, I think it was not from this world,” Fravor said to ABC. “I’m not crazy, haven’t been drinking. It was — after 18 years of flying, I’ve seen pretty much about everything that I can see in that realm, and this was nothing close.”

“I have never seen anything in my life, in my history of flying that has the performance, the acceleration — keep in mind this thing had no wings.”

Navy pilot Lt. Danny Accoin said in the 2019 History Channel documentary series Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation that unlike fighter jets, the airborne objects in the videos had “no distinct wing, no distinct tail, no distinct exhaust plume.”

NEW SIGHTINGS LEAD TO NAVY PROTOCOL FOR REPORTING UFO’S

Last year, the U.S. navy began introducing guidelines for pilots to report sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFO). While refusing to acknowledge that such sightings imply the existence of intelligent extraterrestrials, the military did note the importance of tracking and even investigating the sightings.

“A number of reports of unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft entering various military-controlled ranges and designated air space in recent years,” the statement introducing the new procedure said.”These kinds on incursions can be both a security risk and pose a safety hazard for both Navy and Air Force aviation.

NEPHILIM: ALIENS IN THE BIBLE

The sixth chapter of Genesis describes interactions between strange creatures called Nephilim (literally ‘the fallen’) and men.

It was then, and later too, that the Nephilim appeared on earth—when the divine beings cohabited with the daughters of men, who bore them offspring. They were the heroes of old, the men of renown. Genesis 6:4

In the pre-flood era of Noah, the Bible says that the “Sons of Elohim” cohabited with the daughters of men, and God immediately decided to limit man’s lifespan to one-hundred and twenty years. The offspring of these unions were called Nephillim.

The nephillim are mentioned again in the Book of Numbers as some of the huge residents of Israel present after the Exodus.

We saw the Nephilim there—the Anakites are part of the Nephilim—and we looked like grasshoppers to ourselves, and so we must have looked to them. Numbers 13:33

Some Biblical commentaries also point to Judges as proof of extraterrestrials.

The stars fought from heaven, From their courses they fought against Sisera… “Curse Meroz!” said the angel of Hashem. “Bitterly curse its inhabitants, Because they came not to the aid of Hashem, To the aid of Hashem among the warriors.” Judges 5:20-23

It is interesting to note that is verse 20, the Prophetess Deborah explicitly states that Israel received aid in the battle from the stars.

According to the Talmud (Moed Katan 16a), Meroz is a certain planet in the stellar sphere, and because the mention of it is preceded by the phrase, “the stars in their course fought against Sisera,” it thus follows that Meroz must be defined as a celestial body whose inhabitants were cursed for refusing to do God’s will.

NEPHILIM AND THE MESSIAH

The Talmud (Sanhedrin 97a) describes how the nephillim will return as a part of the Messianic process. In the Talmud’s discussion between Rav Nachman and Rav Yitzchak.

Rabbi Yitzchak asks Rabbi Nachman, “Do you know when Bar Naphli (the son of the fallen) will come?” Rav Yitzchak asks, Rav Nachman replies, “It is Messiah”.

Rabbi Nachman bases his answer on a verse from Amos which connects ‘nophelet’ (the fallen) with the return of the House of David.

In that day, I will set up again the fallen booth of David: I will mend its breaches and set up its ruins anew. I will build it firm as in the days of old, Amos 9:11

“Bar Naphli” in the Talmud clearly refers to specific people who both Rav Yitzchak and Rav Nachman have heard of, and who Rav Nachman connects with the coming of the Messiah. As noted previously, the Hebrew verb “Naphal” translates as “fall” but here, in the Talmud, the word is “Naphil’ in Aramaic. In the language of the Talmud, Naphli means “‘giant”.

It is interesting to note that in gematria (Hebrew numerology), the words בר נפלי (bar naphli, the son of the fallen) equal 372, the same as בן ישי (ben Yishai, the son of Jesse), connecting the return of the Davidic dynasty with the appearance of the bar naphli.