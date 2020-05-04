Rumors Circulating of a Military Coup in Qatar Against Hamas-Supporting Government

According to various reports, a Saudi-backed military overthrow might be taking place in Qatar. The reports are unconfirmed as social media has been reportedly shut down.

According to the report, former Qatari PM and FM Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, tried to overthrow Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the current Emir of Qatar because he ordered an investigation into Hamad’s corporations for corruption.

It should be noted that Qatar is the main donor state to the Hamas terror regime in Gaza. In late March, Al Thani, has ordered $150 million in aid to be delivered to the Hamas controlled Gaza Strip. And although Doha claimed that the funds were meant to help the coastal enclave battle coronavirus, the agreement didn’t specify how much of the $150 would be allocated to preventing the spread of the pandemic in Gaza.