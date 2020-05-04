“My beloved to me is a spray of henna blooms From the vineyards of Ein Gedi.” (SONG OF SONGS 1:14)

Ein Gedi is located on the western shores of the Dead Sea. It is a lush oasis to this day, providing an abundance of water in a hot climate, surrounded in all directions by arid desert regions. According to the Vilna Gaon, this verse hints to the days of Yehoshua, when the Children of Israel entered Eretz Yisrael. Located near the Jordan river, Ein Gedi is near the border that the Israelites crossed upon entering the land. Just as the henna tree was a permanent fixture of this region, Hashem’s presence became a permanent fixture on earth when the People of Israel entered the Land of Israel as a nation for the first time.