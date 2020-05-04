Iran May Sabotage Trump’s 2020 Election Campaign with ‘October Surprise’ says Iran Expert

O sword! Rouse yourself against My shepherd, The man in charge of My flock —says the lord of Hosts. Strike down the shepherd And let the flock scatter; And I will also turn My hand Against all the shepherd boys. Zechariah 13:7 (The Israel Bible™)

An article in a London based Arabic newspaper claims that Tehran is in desperate need of a cash infusion. And although the Islamic Republic was ravaged by the novel coronavirus pandemic, it will not be used for that effort according to Asharq al-Awsat. Rather, the money will likely be used on Assad, Hezbollah, their proxies in Iraq, the Houthis, Hamas and other terror organizations of the “Resistance Front”.

The column adds that Tehran will also spend $100 million on their lobbyists in Washington.

If they don’t get this money, the Islamic Republic could unleash what al-Awsat describes as an “October surprise” several days before the election in November to quash Trump’s reelection hopes. This can be done by “testing a nuclear device or capturing some American hostages or even seizing a US Navy vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.”

The idea is reportedly being pushed by what al-Awsat describes as a “think tank” in Brussels.