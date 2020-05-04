Emergency Request Submitted to Allow Jews to Return to the Temple Mount

In all of My sacred mount Nothing evil or vile shall be done; For the land shall be filled with devotion to Hashem As water covers the sea. Isaiah 11:9 (The Israel Bible™)

Attorney Itamar Ben Gvir submitted an emergency request on behalf of Jewish/Israeli Temple Mount activists Arnon Segal and Yehuda Etzion on Monday to Israel’s Supreme Court. The request demanded that they, and Jews in general be allowed onto the Temple Mount which was closed due to Health Ministry regulations.

The signatories commit to observing all Health Ministry regulations including social distancing.

The letter sites the fact that Muslims are allowed onto the open areas of the Temple Mount and therefore, Jews should be granted the same type of access. Additionally, other Jewish holy sites like the Western Wall and Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai’s tomb have reopened while the Temple Mount remains closed off.

The letter therefore demands an expedited hearing on the matter. It also sites the Attorney General who said that the “Temple Mount is the property of the state of Israel.”