and he said, “Thus said Hashem: This wadi shall be full of pools. II KINGS 3:16 (The Israel Bible™)

When the kings and their armies face death due to lack of water, Elisha prophesies that the valley will be filled with pools of water. Thus, they will be saved from death, and will be able to quench their thirst. There have been many times in history, from biblical through modern times, when the People of Israel needed miracles in order to have sufficient water. The most famous biblical example is the rock that provided water for the Israelites in the desert. In modern times, one of the many miracles in the creation and prospering of the State of Israel has been the ability to find sufficient water to literally make the desert bloom. For example, Israeli farmers have pioneered innovative drip irrigation methods that have allowed Israel to become leaders in agriculture. Though Israel must conserve water, Hashem has provided it with a sufficient amount to meet all of its needs, and the wisdom to use it efficiently.