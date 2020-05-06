Rare Springtime Phenomenon: Blankets of Hail Covers Desert Near Dead Sea [Watch]

The hail was very heavy—fire flashing in the midst of the hail—such as had not fallen on the land of Egypt since it had become a nation. Exodus 9:24 (The Israel Bible™)

The heavens over Israel were active on Tuesday night, pouring down rain over most of Israel. But the sky over Arad in the Judean Desert adjacent to the Dead Sea was particularly turbulent with an unprecedented 828 lightning strikes recorded and hail covering the desert sands. One prominent rabbi sees a direct connection between the Biblical plague of hail mixed with lightning, the coronavirus pandemic, and the final redemption.

The Israeli Electric company reported the lightning, noting that it was an unprecedented number for May, marking an increase of 2,748% from May’s monthly average of 30. On Tuesday, the Israel Water Authority noted that the last time the country experienced two consecutive winters with this amount of rain during the winters of 1986 and 1987.

The double blessing ended a five-year drought which brought the Sea of Galilee close to its all-time low in April 2017, when the level dropped to 698 feet below sea level. The current level is minus 685 feet.

Arad is located on the border of the Negev and the Judean Deserts, 16 miles west of the Dead Sea and 28 miles east of Beersheba. The city represents a powerful example of modern events echoing Biblical history. Arad is mentioned in the Bible in the story of the failed attempt to reach the Promised Land