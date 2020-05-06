Who turned the rock into a pool of water, the flinty rock into a fountain.” PSALMS 114:8 (The Israel Bible™)

This verse describes the great strength of Hashem, Who can produce water from a rock. The Hebrew word for ‘the rock,’ ha-tzur (הצור), alludes to something that is unmoving or stubborn. Yet if read backwards, the word becomes rotzeh (רוצה) which means ‘want’ or ‘willing.’ Just as a rock can be turned into water, so too, obstinacy can be turned into willingness. And no matter how far a person is from God, he or she can always come closer. Additionally, Tzur is one of the Bible’s names for the Almighty Himself. Hashem’s pro­tection and kindness are as solid and unchanging as a rock.