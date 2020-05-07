Biden “Honored” to Receive Endorsement from Soros-Backed Anti-Israel Lobby Group

I will curse those who curse you Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Democratic 2020 hopeful Joe Biden embraced the endorsement of the leftist anti-Israel lobby group J Street on Friday. And although J Street claims to be pro-Israel, an expose in Haaretz revealed that the lobby group was secretly backed by George Soros.

“I’m honored to have earned J Street’s first-ever presidential endorsement,” the former vice president said in a statement. “J Street has been a powerful voice to advance social justice here at home, and to advocate for a two-state solution that advances Middle East Peace.”

“I share with J Street’s membership an unyielding dedication to the survival and security of Israel, and an equal commitment to creating a future of peace and opportunity for Israeli and Palestinian children alike,” he added. “That’s what we have to keep working toward — and what I’ll do as President with J Street’s support.”

Back in March, J Street’s University branch retweeted a piece from the anti-Israel outlet +972 Magazine titled, “Israel didn’t publish coronavirus guidance in Arabic — so Palestinians stepped in.” This claim was proven false by Yoseph Hadad, an Israeli Arab who revealed the truth on a talk show in South Africa.

More recently, J Street released their own Passover Haggadah book that was accused of taking every Biblical concept and twisting it into propaganda against Israel. For example, the true Haggadah concludes with the traditional declaration, “Next Year in Jerusalem!” But the J Street Haggadah instead claims that Jerusalem is “a symbol of conflict and confusion.” It goes on to say how it hopes, that next year, Jerusalem, too, will no longer be plagued by the “occupation” of “East Jerusalem.”