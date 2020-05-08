Newly Revealed Transcript: FBI Agent In Wiretapping Trump’s Campaign Said All Israelis “Should Be Executed”

“When the foundations are destroyed, what can the righteous man do?” Psalms 11:3 (The Israel Bible™)

A recently declassified transcript of conversations between an undercover FBI agent deployed against the disgraced former Trump campaign staffer George Papadopoulos recorded two weeks after the 2016 election revealed that grossly racist comments by the agent targeting, Russians (Russian Jews in particular), Chinese, and Koreans. But his most virulent hatred was reserved for Israelis, who he said were all “f***ing spies” who should be executed.

The story was first reported by Breitbart News on Thursday and has yet to be reported in any other news source. The transcript, recording a November 26, 2016 conversation, is 206 pages long and is publicly available on the Senate Judiciary website after being ordered declassified by chard Burr (R-NC), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Lindsey Graham, (R-SC), and Mark Warner (D-VA), Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd credits Attorney General William Barr.

Papadopoulos is code-named “Crossfire Typhoon” (CT) and the unnamed “human source” is identified on the transcript as CHS. In an article in the Daily Caller, Papadopoulos said that he is certain CHS is his personal but estranged friend, Jeffrey Wiseman who believes reconnected with him at the behest of the FBI. Papadopoulos noted that Jeffrey Wiseman used to be known as Sam Owaynat. The transcript suggests the CHS associated with Islamic militants in the Gaza Strip. The following acronyms are used in the transcript portion below: SIA (source-identifying attribute), TPA (third party attribute), and TPE (third party establishment or location).

EDITORS NOTE: In this presentation of the transcript, profanity was replaced with the symbol “****”. BIN apologizes for the implied profanity. Other than the redaction of profanity, these segments of the transcript are presented accurately. The transcript can be viewed here.

PAPADOPOULOS: I-I was actually dating a girl, the numb-, the assistant to the number three Israeli Embassy.

WISEMAN: You were dating?

PAPADOPOULOS: Yeah.

WISEMAN: Assistant.

PAPADOPOULOS: She was the assistant.

WISEMAN: What the **** you were dating her for?

PAPADOPOULOS: She was probably was Mossad and that, that’s why she took a [unintelligible].

…

PAPADOPOULOS: Russian Jews.

WISEMAN: Russian Jew, those fake Jews.

PAPADOPOULOS: No, but who was born and raised in Israel.

WISEMAN: Yeah, she’s a fake Jew.

…

CHS: [Speaking in accent] You know the country music? We listen to it in the country in the [SIA]. We have the country in the [SIA].

PAPADOPOULOS: What do the [SIA] want [UI]? Do they want the [SIA] or they’re, they want the whole thing and–

CHS: No, they’re going about their lives like ***, there’s no issue. Like they can’t **** do anything. If they do anything they’re it’s basically they’re under **** house arrest all **** day. They can, they can’t go further than the **** center of the city and that’s it. There’s ***** blacks everywhere they go…like if you’re under that type of ***** like scrutiny and surveillance and **** authority, you’re not going to **** do **** with your life. You’re going to live a miserable **** life. What the **** are you going to do? You can’t–

PAPADOPOULOS: Right.

CHS: –**** protest or you’re going to get **** shot. You’re going to get arrested. You’re going to get put in jail. You’re not going to **** do anything. A lot of these [SIA] are very, like there’s some little **** crazy cuckoo-heads. Like I know, I went to this **** underground place where this guy showed me [SIA] in the [SIA]. I’m like I don’t want to **** see it. They told me that’s where they stored the weapons and this…I said listen–

PAPADOPOULOS: Well that **** real. They do store weapons.

CHS: Some of them do. They’re waiting for like an uprising. But like I don’t, I don’t want to **** see this. This guy comes in, he looks like a **** like a, like a undercover militant.

PAPADOPOULOS: Who?

CHS: Some guy my grandfather introduced me to, my great grandfather when he passed…before he passed away. And like he, he took me into coff- uh, coffee in his house and like he, there was like a bunch of men there and a couple of them had ***** like, um…those big guns what are they called? The automatic–

PAPADOPOULOS: AK-47s?

CHS: Oh man. I’m like how the **** did you get those in here?

PAPADOPOULOS: Yeah how did they get them in there?

CHS: I don’t know.

PAPADOPOULOS: [TPE]

CHS: E- well no they got ‘em, they have them in the [TPA]

PAPADOPOULOS: Oh that was in the [TPA]

CHS: Mm-hmm.

PAPADOPOULOS: How did they get them in there then?

CHS: And I said I don’t want to know anything, I don’t want to…I didn’t see anything. I don’t **** talk to anybody.

PAPADOPOULOS: Because the second you say I-I know too much, you get popped. That’s why the three best words are I don’t know.

CHS: Them **** Israelis are, are worse. Like especially if you know something they ask you something, all of a sudden you’re the **** criminal. **** Sergey. ****, he’s a ****…he’s a Russian spy.

PAPADOPOULOS: You think so, eh?

WISEMAN: Yeah. What do you think?

PAPADOPOULOS: [unintelligible].

WISEMAN: No **** Russians here that aren’t ****…same with the Israelis they’re all

**** spies. Those **** ****. They should execute them all.

PAPADOPOULOS: What about the Chinese?

WISEMAN: You see you can’t tell with the Chinese because a lot of them are **** modest

and like… [speaking with accent] oh I’m sorry.

PAPADOPOULOS: [unintelligible] clean the, you clean the **** stain.

WISEMAN: [unintelligible]

PAPADOPOULOS: No, modest ones are the Koreans.

WISEMAN: Koreans are ****. The men —

PAPADOPOULOS: [OV] No they’re not.

WISEMAN: — they’re **** ****.

In at least one of the recorded conversations, Wiseman prodded Papadopoulos about his work on the Trump campaign and his interactions with foreign governments and officials. In a previously released transcript, Papadopoulos told Wiseman that the Trump campaign was not working with Russia and was not involved in releasing Democrats’ emails published by WikiLeaks.

According to a report by the Inspector General, the FBI used at least one other CHS in its operation against Papadopoulos.

The FBI engaged Stefan Halper, who had been an FBI source since 2008 and was at the time of his meeting with Papadopoulos a professor at the University of Cambridge, to invite Papadopoulos to London to discuss working on a research project related to energy issues in the Middle East. Halper, who is identified as “Source 2” in the IG report, also had contact with Trump campaign aides Page and Sam Clovis. At the meeting, Halper badgered Papadopoulos with questions about the Trump campaign’s possible involvement in the Russian hack of Democrats’ emails. Halper also bragged about his links to former Russian spies. Papadopoulos responded by rejecting the suggestion that Trump conspired with the Russians, noting that to do so would have constituted treason.

Discrepancies in the timeline of the FBI’s version of the investigation have led to speculation that former FBI director John Brennan began investigating Trump as early as April 2016 though there is no explanation or evidence that there would have been any reason to launch such an investigation.

In late 2015, Papadopoulos sent his résumé to the Ben Carson presidential campaign, which hired him as a foreign policy adviser for three months, December 2015 through February 2016. According to court records, Papadopoulos joined Trump’s foreign policy advisory team as a volunteer adviser in early March 2016. Sam Clovis, who at the time was the national co-chairman of Donald Trump’s campaign team, approved him as an unpaid adviser. Papadopoulos was interviewed by FBI agents on January 27, 2017, regarding any Trump campaign connections with Russia. On September 7, 2018, Papadopoulos was sentenced to 14 days in prison, 12 months of supervised release, and 200 hours of community service; he was also fined $9,500. On July 27, 2017, Papadopoulos was arrested

Papadopoulos has consistently stated his belief that he was entrapped by people in various government intelligence agencies in order to justify FBI surveillance of the Trump campaign. In March 2019, Papadopoulos released his book, Deep State Target: How I Got Caught in the Crosshairs of the Plot to Bring Down President Trump.