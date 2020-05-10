CASHLESS SOCIETY 2020: Bill Gates Goes Viral on Digital ID and Digital Currency

This may be my most important article to date. Bill Gates went viral in several controversial interviews last month, advocating mandatory digital ID as proof of coronavirus vaccination as soon as a vaccine is available. The proof will be required, if Gates has his way, before anyone is allowed in large public gatherings.

Gates has also funded research to create digital personal ID vaccination tattoos to make proof of vaccination visually and electronically apparent. And Gates has long advocated becoming a cashless society using digital ID.

Coronavirus is handing Gates the world he said he wanted 20+ years ago — a world he said he would do everything in his power to bring about. (Not the diseased aspect, but the changes coming with that disease.) How ironic (or is it?) for a man whose charitable work has focused on vaccinating the world against viral diseases.

Bill Gates says proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be mandatory

It sounds like something straight out of the The Apocalypse, but Bill Gates has funded development of a digital tattoo that he now publicly says should be required for people to live in public now that a everyone in the world now lives under the overhang of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

One possible requirement … is the mandatory participation in a global vaccine program, underwritten by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Big Pharma and an assortment of other people who supposedly have the best interest of the global citizenry in mind. Strategic Culture Foundation

If Bill Gates has his way, the government must make sure all people who participate in public events are vaccinated before they are allowed to join in the fun.

He created so much stir that some of the videos of Gates making that statement, which I saved links to as I composed this article, are “no longer available.” Gates referred in the videos to “immunity passports,” calling them a “digital certificate.” Other aspects of Bill Gates’ work indicate those “immunity passports” will be in the form of digital tattoos on the back of your hand or forearm.

I heard this interview with Bill Gates a little over week ago. When I started writing this article, I searched all over to try to find the interview. Most versions of the interview that had not been pulled had the controversial parts edited out. Finally I found this one that had not been edited. All of which is to say, don’t be surprised if it mysteriously disappears from YouTube before you even read this article or also gets edited.

Here is my own transcript in case the video gets scrubbed:

Eventually what we will have to have is certificates of who’s a recovered person and who’s a vaccinated person because you don’t want people moving around the world where you’ll have some countries that won’t have it under control — sadly. You don’t want to completely block off the ability for those people to go there and come back and move around, so eventually there will be sort of this digital immunity proof that will help facilitate the global re-opening up.

The implication is clearly that you will not be allowed to move around the world freely and publicly without that “digital immunity certificate.”

In case this unedited video I was able to find gets pulled or edited, I also found this one, describing a “different world” that includes the digital proof near the end.

Corroboration of statements by Bill Gates about digital indentification

For further corroboration, you can see an interview on Fox with Attorney General William Barr responding to questions about Gates’ digital vaccine tracking, showing Gates clearly said such things, though not specifically the digital tattoo concept.

Dr. Fauci also says digital ID certificates of immunity are being seriously talked about as part of what the nation needs to put in place to open back up: (Skip to the 2:26 mark.)

And, then, here is Senator Ron Paul addressing the Bill Gates statement about digital immunity certificates:

As you can see, the idea went mainstream and is being talked about everywhere. The authority of big global government sweeping in to force you to vaccinate and to prove with digital ID that you have vaccinated is just about established reality.

Gates’ development of digital tattoos to certify coronavirus immunity

The closest verification I can find for the idea that Bill Gates’ digital identification would come in the form of a digital tattoo or a chip implant is not specifically related to coronavirus, but it is solidly connected to proof of viral immunity. First, I found it encoded within this quote from Politifact:

“The researchers are exploring storing data in a pattern of dye, invisible to the naked eye, that is delivered under the skin at the same time as the vaccine. The technology is currently in the proof-of-concept phase,” the [Gates} foundation told PolitiFact in an email. “If successful, governments could elect to incorporate this kind of tool in their immunization programs in place of, or in addition to, their current methods of tracking vaccinations.”

While the tattoo places subcutaneous digital markets, it doesn’t have to be visible. I just has to provide your ID and proof of vaccination when scanned.

I also found this information from Rice University about vaccine tattoo research that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is funding. Apparently the vaccine will be part of the digital ID tattoo. The vaccine is injected in the pattern of something like an invisible bar code that carries markers that will show up electronically when scanned.

(More detail can be read about this research funded by Bill Gates at Scientific American.)

So, you want the vaccine, along with it comes the Digital ID, like it or not. You’ll just be told that’s the only the vaccine comes. Don’t want the vaccine but want to go to public events, you’ll be told sorry, “You have to have proof of vaccination to enter the stadium.”

That’s how that works.

Note that, in the videos above, Bill Gates is not just proposing digital ID for the US. He wants to see a global form of digital ID for a global problem. I’ve long said our next solution to a global economic crash will be a global cashless system, and this vaccination identification program uses fear of the coronavirus to get us there.

The “digital immunity certificates” are giant leap that may go immediately to simply digital identification, making them useful for financial transactions, computer password logins, security passes, and all electronic transactions as well. Why limit their identification functions to just proof of vaccination. A number is a number. The information it shares with other can be stored on the cloud and changed as needed.

A digital nano-signature in the tattoo would make it harder for people to counterfeit a strictly visual tattoo or an ID card for the purposes of being allowed into community events without having to get a vaccine. The same machine that scans your hand could simultaneously scan your fingerprints to make sure they match the record brought up by the tattoo ID number for nearly foolproof electronic security.

Many people don’t want the new vaccines Gates and others are developing because they involve genetic RNA technology never used in human beings, but many other people want to insist that anyone in public is vaccinated like they are. Viral fear gives the upper hand to the vaccination crowd, and if the tattoo is the only form of vaccination available … you do the the math.

Gates is a revelation of where society is headed

It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads, so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name. This calls for wisdom. Let the person who has insight calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man. That number is 666. Revelation 13:16-18 New International Version

For Bill Gates the desire to have a tattoo people can feel assured you are virus cleared combines seamlessly with his statements long ago about creating a digital cashless society and with society’s desire now for touch-free financial transactions wherein you can just scan your tattoo (more on that in my next article).

Back in 2012, Digital Trends predicted, “By 2020, smartphones will replace cash and credit cards as the preferred payment method.“

By 2020, most people will have embraced and fully adopted the use of smart-device swiping for purchases they make, nearly eliminating the need for cash or credit cards. People will come to trust and rely on personal hardware and software for handling monetary transactions over the Internet and in stores. Cash and credit cards will have mostly disappeared.

Well, it looks like coronavirus arrived just in time to make that 2020 delivery.

Further back — in 1999 — I wrote a book that said the same thing about smart phones replacing cash and credit cards and eventually about digital technology being implanted on your body as personal ID. It referenced Bill Gates as the driving force:

Globalization was the political buzz-word of the nineties, and it certainly fits the scenario described in one of the most famous passages of the Book of Revelation, which describes the times when the Antichrist will be revealed…. The ability of one individual [or institution or government] to have financial control over everyone almost has to imply a global economy. For forty years those old-time radio preachers have proclaimed that the requirement of a personal identification code including the number 666 for all financial transactions indicates a future cashless society. Now those who shape world finances and technology are publicly announcing the same thing. End-Time Prophecies of the Bible

That was two decades ago, and that chapter of my book went on to quote Bill Gates from his book The Road Ahead:

Rather than holding paper currency, the new wallet will store unforgeable digital money…. Tomorrow the wallet PC will make it easy for anyone to spend and accept digital funds. Your wallet will link into a store’s computer to allow money to be transferred.

That technology did come about ten years later with smart phones, rather than an electronic wallet as Gates first envisioned (but it’s essentially he’s same thing, just has telephone technology, cameras, etc. included). Many people now routinely do such transactions via their phones. Note how what Gates went on to describe in his vision for the future fits perfectly with today’s desire for social distancing:

When wallet PCs are ubiquitous, we can eliminate the bottlenecks that now plague airport terminals, theaters, and other locations. As you pass through an airport gate, for example, you wallet PC will connect to the airport’s computers and verify that you have paid for a ticket…. Your wallet PC will identify you to the computer.

Now you walk by, and your phone can do that via bluetooth. Note the new vaccine ID, however, will also be able to identify you as someone who has been vaccinated — someone who poses no risk to other passengers or people at the crowded airport. Technology has moved along, under Bill Gates’ own development, to a mere scalable implant in the form of a tattoo that is something like a bar code.

Your phone can be locked to it; your car can be locked to it; your house can be locked to it; your computer can be locked to it; your bank account can be locked to it (in place of a debit card); your medical information can be locked to it and viewed by emergency personnel only in case you are unconscious; your police record can be locked to it. Ultimately security, viral immunity and ultimate convenience all in one invisible tattoo.

Bill Gates foresaw security concerns, even back when predicting the wallet PC that would require something more biometric like what he has now funded:

As cash and credit cards begin to disappear, criminals may target the wallet PC, so there will have to be safeguards…. Another option, which would eliminate the need for you to remember a password is use of biometric measurements … a physical trait, such as a voice print or a fingerprint. Smart cards, the most basic form of the wallet PC, look like credit cards and are popular now in Europe. Their microprocessors are embedded within the plastic. The smart card of the future will identify its owner and store digital money.

Remember, the smart phone had not been invented yet. The smartest phone back then was the introductory Blackberry. At that point, I was a big step ahead of Bill Gates in seeing what would come. Why? Because I looked at the future the Bible pointed to and saw what it would take to get here, and now it is here … at least, in terms of the technology and the application of the technology, if not, yet, in terms of who controls the technology and how they will abuse it.

What better biometric ID than to have the “wallet PC” printed or injected right beneath your skin? That way there is no question the ID goes with the person, and you cannot lose it like a smart card or have it stolen because walking around with someone’s stolen hand to access their account looks highly suspicious.

At the time, Gates did not apparently see the tattoo coming, because all the technology necessary needed something less biological like the “wallet PC,” but those restraints existed before “the cloud.” Now, all the information can be kept on the cloud.

The digital ID doesn’t need to contain any information other than your ID number because all your financial data can be stored on the cloud as well as your health data — whatever part you want (or are required) to make publicly available upon the scanning of your biometric ID. Thus, the actual ID can be minuscule and simple.

At the time, the possibility of such global accessibility didn’t exist. There was no network of storage and high-speed wireless transmissions widespread enough to be almost ubiquitous as there now is.

Thus, I leaped ahead of Gates and followed up his own comments with my own:

The next logical question — since the chips can be embedded in small plastic cards — is why not embed the identification number under a person’s skin? That would make it difficult to steal and impossible to lose or forget. Such identification implants are already used on pets. Once the system became universal, people who refused to participate would, by default, be shut out. For the consumer, such a system means total convenience. For banks, it means huge efficiency gains over paper transactions. For political leaders, it may mean perfect financial control and automatic, instantaneous tax transfers on every sale. For police it may mean financial trails to each individual’s whereabouts.

Of course, now under COVID-19, it means medical trails to the whereabouts of the vaccinated or unvaccinated as their info on the cloud gets updated to include whether they are vaccinated or not. (And that is what Bill Gates is saying we MUST make sure we have before we re-open society and move back away from social distancing in order for everyone to feel secure in large public gatherings.)

Gates went on to write,

The global information market will be huge and will combine all the various ways human goods, services, and ideas are exchanged. In short, just about everything will be done differently. I can hardly wait for this tomorrow, and I’m doing what I can to help make it happen….

Hmm, that almost makes one wonder if doing what he can includes infecting the world with a virus to get it over its apprehensions. While I don’t really think he would go so far as to kill hundreds of thousands of people to make that happen, the virus certainly gives him cause right now to leap in and do everything he can to help make the world he so intensely wanted happen today.

The information highway will extend the electronic marketplace and make it the ultimate go-between, the universal middleman…. [Computer] servers distributed worldwide will accept bids, resolve offers into completed transactions, control authentication and security and handle all other aspects of the marketplace…. It will be a shoppers heaven…. This idea will scare a lot of people … but, as with so many changes, I think once we get used to it, we’ll wonder how we did without it…. When the information highway makes geography less important, we will see electronic, on-line banks that have no branches — no bricks, no mortar … and transactions will be made through computer appliances.

How aptly that last line fits with the coronavirus shutdown foisted on us all now where many banks are closed, except by appointment, and do all transactions via their drive-up windows or online to avoid as much human contact as possible.

As for the idea scaring a lot of people, you know what they say about people overcoming their hatred of others if they find they have a mutual enemy to fight. It applies to their fear, too, if they have something greater to fear that they need to fight. The coronavirus is giving them something greater to fear … at least for all who perceive the epidemic that way.

The coronavirus is the great accelerator of the very global moves toward the cashless society the maestro of vaccinations said he would do all he could to bring about. His two greatest interests have fused at a microscopic intersection of cells and nanobytes.

My own conclusion twenty years ago about how a cashless society would come about

Gates referred to this as “friction-free capitalism.” I referred to it as “the electronic Tower of Babel. I also wrote,

The rapid increase in financial transactions over the internet is creating high demand for a single electronic currency that will work worldwide and a universal language of commerce. If human inertia and fear prevent a fully automated cashless economy at first, the next worldwide economic crash may provide the perfect impetus for implementing such globalization as part of the recovery.

Well, as it turns out, it required a worldwide economic crash plus a worldwide pandemic to overcome that inertia, but as my next article will lay out that inertia appears now to have been overcome for many by their viral fears and need to stop contagion that will keep re-emerging from other parts of the world if we don’t have a global answer.

As for the mysterious number 666, here’s an interesting piece of trivia: Almost every universal product code (UPC) on nearly every grocery item sold already has this number.

I described how every bar code has a pair of extended lines at the beginning of the first number in the product code, another between the first and second number and another after the second number. These bracket the numbers so the computer knows where each number begins and ends. I explained it this way:

In UPC language, one way to represent the number six is with two thin bars. Every grocery UPC has to extended thin bars at the beginning of the code, two extended thin bars in the middle of the code, and two extended thin bars at the end of the code. In that sense, every code has a six at the beginning, a six in the center, and a six at the end. These extended bars, called “guard bars,” are used by the computer scanner to bracket two sets of numbers that each code is composed of so the computer can lock onto the product code. While the computer does not read these extended lines for their numeric value, they appear like sixes would elsewhere in the code…. Maybe it is just a short matter of time until people scan the same way groceries do. So people, too, become a part of the electronic Tower of Babel.

Perhaps the fact that they look the same as as three sixes in each bar code but do not represent the same value as the number six, explains why the quotation from Revelation contained this riddle,

This calls for wisdom. Let the person who has insight calculate the number of the beast….

In other words, it might not be quite as obvious as just seeing everyone run around with the number “666” tattooed on them. It would take a little wisdom to decipher the riddle. Why? If the prophecy were spelled out too much, it would be self-defeating. Who, today, would mandate people have a number that actually said “666” on everone’s hand, knowing the prophecy in the Book of Revelation would raise fear everywhere.

My answer may not be the right solution to the riddle, but the fit is extraordinary, for we are now apparently — if Bill Gates has anything to say about it — moving into just the kind of time I described twenty years ago, when a great financial crisis (accompanied, as it happens by a viral crisis) would move the entire world to a system of scanning people for their identification.

My next article will focus on examples of how the coronavirus is readying the global population to embrace digital ID that becomes part of your person (i.e., is implanted as a chip or an electronic tattoo beneath the skin) as we move toward becoming a cashless society. I will lay out several obvious ways in which fear of the virus is causing people to want what Bill Gates is saying must come.

However bad the idea, the time is ripe and ready for its global acceptance.

I continued as follows:

If human history is measured by the ticking of world events, then its chronometer must be buzzing, which may indicate that humanity as a whole is reaching its end…. The human world is shrinking. The rapid increase in travel and global communication within the last generation is greater than the increase in all previous generations combined…. The earth has shrunk into a village.

Nothing has made that more evident than the coronacrisis, where the rapid increase in travel carried the disease around the world in days and put the entire world into a quarantine as if it had shrunk into a single infected village and now is causing the maestro of vaccines to state we must all receive a digital immunization ID.

The coronavirus became the great accelerant that is overcoming people’s fears of Bill Gates and his viral vaccines and his technology.

I concluded my chapter about Gates’ press toward a digital, cashless society with the following statement about other elements of the times the Bible predicted 2,000 years ago:

The resurrection of the Jewish state, the anomalous surge of environmental disasters, the globalization of politics and economics, and the astronomical speed in human developments — all at the turn of a millennium — heighten the sense that the ultimate climax of human history may be close.

Reprinted with author’s permission from The Great Recession Blog