Iran Hacked Israel’s Drinking Water System: Israel Convening Response

Iran was behind a widespread cyberattack on Israel’s water and sewage facilities in April, Fox News revealed . The Iranians used American servers to carry out the hack according to the report.

Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst tweeted that, “A senior official at the US Department of Energy declined to comment on any specifics related to an ‘ongoing investigation.’

A senior official at the US Department of Energy declined to comment on any specifics related to an “ongoing investigation.” The official reiterated that the DOE routinely gathers and shares info with private sector partners to protect the US and it’s allies from cyber attacks. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 7, 2020

The official told Fox that the Department of Energy (DOE) routinely collects and shares information with private sector partners to safeguard the US and it’s allies from cyber-attacks.”

The attack targeted several Water Authority facilities. However it was thwarted by the authority’s cyber division.