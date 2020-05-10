Iran Hacked Israel’s Drinking Water System: Israel Convening Response

Now our gullets are shriveled. There is nothing at all! Nothing but this manna to look to!” Numbers 11:6 (The Israel Bible™)
A senior official at the US Department of Energy declined to comment on any specifics related to an “ongoing investigation.” The official reiterated that the DOE routinely gathers and shares info with private sector partners to protect the US and it’s allies from cyber attacks.
— Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 7, 2020
Israel’s security cabinet commenced a top secret meeting to discuss the cyberattack Channel 13 reports.
Officials told Ynet that the attack didn’t cause any significant damage aside from a several glitches in water installations by a few local councils.
However, the government sees the attack as a major escalation by Tehran and the breach of a ‘red line’ since it targeted civilian facilities, which contravenes all ethics and code – even in times of war.