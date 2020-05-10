“Hashem supports all who stumble, and makes all who are bent stand straight.” PSALMS 145:14 (The Israel Bible™)

According to the Talmud (Berachot 4b), this psalm, which is arranged in alphabetical order, is the choicest of all psalms, because it includes a sweeping praise of Hashem, from the first letter aleph to the final letter tav, It also serves as a reminder of the universal message that God is the sustainer of all. Indeed, the word ‘all,’ referring to all peoples, appears sixteen times in the psalm. Though it follows the Hebrew alphabet, the letter nun (נ) is missing from the psalm. The Sages explain that since the nun connotes nefila (נפילה), ‘falling,’ it was omitted. They quote Sefer Amos 5:2: “Fallen, not to rise again, is Maiden Yisrael.” Because this nefila has a negative connotation, the letter nun was omitted from this psalm. However, the Talmud quotes a second, more positive interpretation of this verse: “She has fallen and will no longer [fall]. Rise, O Maiden Israel!”