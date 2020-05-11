Iran Accidentally Shoots Down its own Battleship: 40 Reportedly Killed

Let the wicked fall into their nets while I alone come through. Psalms 141:10 (The Israel Bible™)

An Iranian Navy frigate accidentally hit another vessel with a missile in the Gulf of Oman on Sunday. The impact resulted in dozens of deaths, according to reports.

Iranian media reported that at least 40 personnel were either killed or missing in the attack on the battleship. The frigate was operating near the coast of the Hormozgan Province of Iran.

#UPDATE: It is reported the Iranian Jamaran frigate accidentally fired on the Konarak support ship with an anti-ship cruise missile during exercises. The Jamaran is a Moudge-class frigate armed with 4 C-802 (Noor) anti-ship cruise missiles. This is likely what was launched. — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) May 10, 2020

The friendly fire incident took place on the Konarak vessel, Fars reported. Other reports claim that the missile was mistakenly launched from the Jamaran frigate and that some of the injured crew members are being treated in the hospital.

BREAKING NEWS: Only a 4 months after shooting down PS742 Ukrainian Airlines plane & killing everyone aboard, today the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Navy fired a missile at the ship “Kanark” at a military exercise, killing scores of people. Why use live ammunition & endanger lives? pic.twitter.com/L2CEcpTHAd — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 11, 2020

This friendly fire indecent comes just several months after Tehran admitted that they shot down a Ukrainian passenger flight, allegedly by accident.