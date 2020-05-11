Earthquakes Hit both Vatican City and Israel at the Same Time

“Who removeth the mountains, and they know it not, when He overturneth them in His anger. Who shaketh the earth out of her place, and the pillars thereof tremble.” Job 9:5

Three earthquakes, two in Israel and one in Italy, took place in the same hour. One rabbi with an auspicious lineage, linked their coincidence with the current pandemic, suggesting a timely divine message with ominous implications.

ONE HOUR; THREE EARTHQUAKES

On Monday morning, two minor earthquakes shook northern Israel. At 5:38 am local time, a 3.2 magnitude shook the Lower Galilee with its epicenter some 8.6 miles north of Beit Shean in the Jordan Valley.

The second Israeli earthquake on Monday, 2.7 in magnitude, took place around 6:53 am. Its exact epicenter was believed to be in Lebanon, about 33 miles north of Nahariya, the northernmost coastal city in Israel.

At 5:03 am local time on Monday, less than half an hour after the Jordan valley stopped shaking and half an hour before Nahariya began shaking, a 3.2-3.7 magnitude earthquake shook Vatican City in Rome. Though there were no injuries and no damage reported, reports on social media described panicked residents running into the streets.

Italy is seismically active with frequent earthquakes and several active volcanoes. A 6.6 magnitude earthquake hitting in 2016 some 50 miles outside of Rome left 15,000 people homeless. After a relatively quiet period of 36 years without any major earthquakes, three major 6+ magnitude earthquake hit the area in three months. A major earthquake in Rome could bring its signature ancient stone ruins tumbling to the ground. It would, of course, also shake the seat of the Catholic Church. After the 2016 shake-up, several major sites were temporarily closed. After the largest of the 2016 quakes, cracks appeared in the ceiling of St. Paul’s Basilica and plaster fell to the ground.

GOD IS SHAKING THE CROWN OFF THE HEAD OF THE VATICAN

Rabbi Yosef Dayan, a former member of the Sanhedrin ann descendant of King David, noted a direct connection between the two earthquakes linking the Vatican and the Holy land.

“We are currently in a reality dominated by the coronavirus,” Rabbi Dayan noted. “By its very name which means ‘crown’, Corona hints at God’s aspect of מלכות (malchut, kingship). The entire purpose of the coronavirus is to awaken all of mankind to the perversion of the concept of kingship in the world. Rulers may only rule by the grace of God. The moment a government rejects God, becomes anti-God, then God will step in and show them who is really in charge.”

Rabbi Dayan explained that the name of God, “Elohim”, refers to His aspect revealed through nature and linked to judgment.

“Even today, every natural phenomenon can literally be an awe-inspiring experience, an occasionally fearsome reminder of our mortality and limitations. The near-simultaneous earthquakes were God shaking the one who stole his crown while pointing to where the crown truly should be.”

“In this case, the Vatican was established as a replacement for Solomon’s Temple, as if there could ever be such a thing. As the true Temple becomes imminent, the existence of the Vatican, a fake version of the Temple in Jerusalem, becomes more offensive to the king whose throne was in Israel. This gentle earthquake was like shaking Rome awake. Remember, Italy was hit very hard by the corona-crown virus.”

EARTHQUAKES IN ISRAEL OPENING UP AN AGE OF PROPHECY

Israel is experiencing a period of many minor earthquakes. On Wednesday, a magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported in the Negev. Just before the holiday of Passover about one month ago, a 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck the southernmost city of Eilat near where some believe the sea split after the Exodus from Egypt. The Geophysical Institute said the earthquake’s epicenter was about 62 miles south of the city, in the Gulf of Eilat.

Also about that time, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of the Mediterranean near the border between Syria and Lebanon. About three months ago, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake with its epicenter about 15 miles off the coast of Haifa shook Israel.

According to statistics and seismic history, the region should experience a major quake every 80-100 years. The last major quake was on July 11, 1927, and registered 6.2 on the Richter Scale killing 500 people. Another major earthquake is therefore now due.

As terrifying as earthquakes can be, there may be a silver lining to an increase in regional seismic activity. In a 2007 article in the J-Post, Dr. Shmuel Marco, Head of the School of the Environment and Earth Sciences at Tel Aviv University, noted that prophets became active a certain number of years after major earthquakes. Major earthquakes were recorded in the Jordan Valley in the years 31 BCE, 363 CE, 749 CE and 1033 CE.

“So roughly,” wrote Marco, “we are talking about an interval of every 400 years. If we follow the patterns of nature, a major quake should be expected any time because almost a whole millennium has passed since the last strong earthquake.”

Dr. Marco went so far as to attribute Joshua’s victory at Jericho to divinely directed seismic interference.

“The destruction of the walls of the city and the damming of the river, as described in Joshua 6:1-16, is generally agreed by most archeologists to be the result of an earthquake, possibly on the Jericho Fault,” Dr.Marco wrote.

Dr. Marco’s theory is certainly consistent with the Prophets Amos and Zechariah whose periods of prophecy were expressly oriented around a major earthquake.

The words of Amos, a sheepbreeder from Tekoa, who prophesied concerning Yisrael in the reigns of Kings Uzziyahu of Yehuda and Yerovam son of Yoash of Yisrael, two years before the earthquake. Amos 1:1

PRE-MAGOG ISRAEL EARTHQUAKES

Massive earthquakes in Israel are prophesied to accompany the multinational Gog and Magog conflict that will signal the end of times.

Earthquakes and volcanoes are explicitly mentioned by the prophets as playing a role in the end of days, preparing the world by burning away impurities as a crucible is used in metallurgy to purify metal.

But Hashem God is the true God, He is the living God, and the everlasting King; at His wrath the earth trembleth, and the nations are not able to abide His indignation. Jeremiah 10:10

This multifaceted natural catastrophe scenario facing that region of the country conforms to the prophet description of the period preceding the Messiah, which will serve as a process to purify the inhabitants of the earth for the Messianic period to follow.

“And I will bring the third part through the fire and will refine them as silver is refined and will try them as gold is tried; they shall call on My name and I will answer them; I will say: ‘It is My people’ and they shall say: ‘Hashem is my God.’” Zechariah 13:9

These earthquakes will be so severe as to cause geographic changes in the Temple Mount, requiring the construction of an entirely new city. The quakes will cause springs of water to burst forth around Jerusalem, bringing about the prophecy in Zechariah.

And it shall come to pass in that day that living waters shall go out from Yerushalayim: half of them toward the eastern sea and half of them toward the western sea; in summer and in winter shall it be.” Zechariah 14:8

The earthquake will also split the Mount of Olives in two.

On that day, He will set His feet on the Mount of Olives, near Yerushalayim on the east; and the Mount of Olives shall split across from east to west, and one part of the Mount shall shift to the north and the other to the south, a huge gorge. Zechariah 14:4

A 2016 report by the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee’s Home-Front Readiness Subcommittee stated that in the case of a 7.5 magnitude earthquake, an estimated 7,000 people would be killed, another 8,600 injured and 377,000 left homeless. In addition, such a quake could cause up to $55 billion in damages.