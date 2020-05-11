PA: Blow up Israeli Civilians in Haifa – TV Song Urges Suicide-Terror Against Israel

He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16:12 (The Israel Bible™)

Even the Coronavirus crisis is not enough to cause the Palestinian Authority stop indoctrinating Palestinians that nothing surpasses dying as a “Martyr” while murdering Israeli civilians.

The PA’s message to carry out suicide bombings – even specifying which Israeli cities to target: Haifa and Atlit – was repeated at least 4 times in the last few weeks on an official PA TV station, which broadcast a song and dance that was first performed in 2017 at a Palestinian cultural festival:

“Strap on the explosive belt,

Detonate the first in Haifa and the second in Atlit (i.e., Israeli cities)…

Strap on the belt, O daughter of my land,

and detonate it in front of the enemies.

How sweet is the taste of Martyrdom,

I have found none like it”

[Official PA TV Live, April 26 and 29, May 2 and 3, 2020]

Even while Israel is helping to save Palestinian lives by training Palestinian doctors and transferring hundreds of tons of supplies to fight Covid-19, the PA is not changing its fundamental ideology: Murdering Israelis is right and should be celebrated, even through song and dance.

Using the feminine imperative, the song specifically encourages Palestinian women to “strap on the explosive belt… the Molotov cocktails, and the AK-47 bullets.” It glorifies two female suicide bombers by name – Wafa Idris, the first Palestinian female suicide bomber and 17-year-old Ayyat Al-Akhras, the youngest Palestinian female suicide bomber – who in total murdered 3 and wounded 178 in Jerusalem. The song presents them as role models who are being “followed by the thousands”:

PMW has documented that the PA continues to broadcast and play songs through its official media and at public events that urge Palestinians to murder Israelis in terror attacks, glorify Martyrdom-death for “Palestine,” and brainwash kids to see themselves as future “Martyrs”, and merely “ammunition” to attack Israelis.

The following is a longer excerpt of the lyrics of the song encouraging suicide bombings:

Caption: “Handala band”

Lyrics: “Strap on the explosive belt

Detonate the first in Haifa

and the second in Atlit (i.e., Israeli cities)

Do not let the usurper (i.e., Israel)

sleep

Make him constantly terrified…

O my enemy,

this is the day you have never seen…

Strap on the Molotov cocktails

and the AK-47 bullets

Make the tyrant constantly afraid,

and may a volcano of oil boil below him…

Strap on the belt, O daughter of my land,

and detonate it in front of the enemies

How sweet is the taste of Martyrdom,

I have found none like it…

O Wafa [Idris] and Ayyat [Al-Akhras] (i.e., female suicide bombers)

You have lifted our heads to the heavens

Our public is now following you

by the thousands”

