“Let them praise the name of Hashem, for His name, His alone, is sublime; His splendor covers heaven and earth.” PSALMS 148:13 (The Israel Bible™)

Psalm 148 can be divided into two parts. The first half speaks of Hashem being praised in the celestial spheres, while the second half speaks of human praises of God. Though both seemingly exalt Him the same way, as it says, “let them praise the name of Hashem” (verses 5 and 13), the praises are actually very different. The angels exalt God “for it was He who commanded that they be created.” They are robotically programmed to sing Hashem’s praises. Humans, on the other hand, worship Him because they see the beauty of creation, understand God’s compassion and voluntarily choose to sing His praises. We are all recipients of God’s love and His bounty. It is our duty to recognize what He gives us and to sing His praises.