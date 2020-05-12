Haredi Community Holds Mass Lag B’omer Celebrations: Defying Social Distancing Orders

The ultra-orthodox community in the Meah Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem defied social distancing orders to celebrate L’ag B’omer Monday night. Lag B’Omer is the commemoration of the day when Rabbi Akiva’s students stopped getting killed by the Romans following the destruction of the second Temple. It also commemorates the when the secrets of the Zohar (Jewish mysticism) were released by Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. The holiday is often commemorated with massive bonfires representing the ‘fire’ of the Torah and its teachings.