Will ‘Flynngate’ Compel Obama to Trigger Gog-Magog War as Bible Codes Imply?

So I will go to the great men And speak with them: Surely they know the way of Hashem, The rules of their God. But they as well had broken the yoke, Had snapped the bonds. Jeremiah 5:5 (The Israel Bible™)

Recently revealed FBI documents prove that the premier police force was weaponized, used to entrap General Michael Flynn and coerce him into helping to fuel the spurious two-year investigation into President Trump. Other documents show eve more problematic, if not illegal, activity indicating White House involvement.

MICHAEL FLYNN: VICTIM OF A GOVERNMENT CONSPIRACY

On Thursday, the U.S. Justice Department announced it was dropping all charges against President Trump’s first national security adviser, Gen. Michael Flynn.

Flynn was one of the first cases brought by special counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation into the alleged cooperation between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. For the last three years, DOJ prosecutors maintained that Flynn lied to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in a January 2017 interview. The FBI threatened to prosecute both Flynn and his son, leading him to cooperate with the Mueller investigation. Flynn was forced to resign and pled guilty to lying to the FBI.

In court documents filed on Thursday, the Justice Department said it dropped the case “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information”.

The Justice Department said it concluded that Flynn’s interview by the FBI was “untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr Flynn” and that the interview on January 24, 2017 was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis”.

In fact, newly released transcripts of interviews from the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation revealed that top Obama officials acknowledged that they knew of no “empirical evidence” of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election. In short, there was no basis to issue FISA warrants to wiretap the Trump campaign or to run a special counsel investigation into Russian collusion.

This was, in fact, the conclusion of the two-year Mueller investigation. But even worse were handwritten notes from the FBI agents involved in the case showing that they were not investigating a crime but were actually trying to perpetrate a perjury trap; questioning Flynn with the intent of catching him in a lie or misspeaking. This is considered entrapment and it is illegal for police officers to do so. The documents show the FBI’s intent was to remove Flynn from his position, a function it is illegal for the FBI to perform.

The FBI also threatened to prosecute Flynn on the Logan Act which prohibits private citizens from negotiating with foreign governments. As the incoming national security adviser, it was entirely legal for Flynn to meet with the Russsian ambassador and the FBI’s threat was a flagrant violation yet according to the FBI documents, they were using the threat to coerce him into lying. It was also against protocol to send agents to question Fynn without White House permission.

QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW MUCH OBAMA WAS INVOLVED IN THE SCANDAL

The scandal reaching into the highest level of Obama’s Department of Justice are leading many to question how much the former president was involved. The transcripts show that Obama knew the contents of the dialogue between Flynn and the Russian ambassador.

Obama was fully briefed on the investigation into the Trump campaign, codenamed Crossfire Hurricane. He also knew that it had come up empty. The newly released records show that high-ranking FBI officials knew that the Steele Dossier, paid for by the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton, was not found to be credible. The dossier was used nevertheless to acquire FISA warrants used to wiretap Trump’s campaign. By early 2017 agents were requesting an end to the investigation when leadership at the agency intervened but the heads at the FBI and DOJ kept the case open.

In his final days in office, Obama told top officials who’d be staying on in the new administration that he wanted them to keep the crucial facts about Crossfire Hurricane from the incoming administration. This order was given in the Oval Office in a meeting with Vice President Joe Biden, intel chiefs John Brennan and Jim Clapper and National Security Adviser Susan Rice, as well as FBI Director Jim Comey and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.

There was undoubtedly wrongdoing but the questions being asked by many right now are, “How high does this go? Who gave the orders?”

The suspicion is that the Obama Administration weaponized the intelligence services, using them to spy on and cause damage to the incoming administration. Under his presidency, the FBI illegally entrapped Flynn and the DOJ led a spurious two-year investigation by coercing Michael Flynn into testifying.

It also has been alleged that the Obama administration went on a campaign of leaking fictitious and anonymous allegations to the media of Russian collusion, fueling the investigation.

A TRUE SON OF ISHMAEL DEALING IN DEATH

Though he self-identifies as a Christian, his mother’s religion, their numerology of Obama’s name connects him to Islam, the religion of his adoptive and biological fathers. According to the patriarchal laws of Islam, Obama is Muslim by birth and received his early education in Muslim schools in Indonesia.

A closer look at the spiritual sources of Obama’s name reveals much about his place in history. The Gematria of his full name is equal to the Gematria of the word יִּשְׁמְעֵאלִּים (Ishmaelites), who are considered by most Biblical commentaries to represent Arabs and the world of Islam. The Gematria of Barack Obama, without his middle name (בּרק אובּאמה), is 357, the same value as קוראן (Koran), the holy book of the Ishmaelites.

Like a true son of Ishmael, Obama’s presidency was characterized by increased bloodshed.

He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16:12

During his presidency, Obama denied any connection between Islamists and violence, insisting on referring to Islam as the “religion of peace.” In his final year in office, Obama made a speech in Hannover, Germany in which he claimed to have ushered in to be the “most peaceful” era in human history. The fact-checkers must have slept in that day because a cursory investigation shows that nothing could be further from the truth.

A study by Mida, a liberal Israeli current affairs and opinion online magazine, revealed that 80 percent more people were killed in wars around the globe under Obama’s isolationist policies than under Bush’s wartime, interventionist presidency. The areas hardest hit by the two terms of Obama’s policies were in the Mideast.

It is also interesting to note that under Obama’s leadership, the U.S. experienced a massive spike in mass-shootings. The definition of what constitutes a mass-shooting is frequently manipulated however some studies indicate that the rate at which public mass shootings occur has tripled since 2011. A study done by the LA Times in 2017 showed that there were eight during Clinton’s administration, eight under Bush, and 24 under Obama.

OBAMA/ISHMAEL IN BIBLE CODES

Rabbi Mattityahu Glazerson, an expert in Bible codes, uses software to find hidden clues in equidistant letters in the Torah. In a search he performed during Obama’s first run for president, Rabbi Glazerson found that the words “Barack Obama” in Hebrew appear only once in the Torah with a skip of 22,126 letters. He then searched for the word נשיא (nasi, president) and discovered it appeared five times, the most prominent appearance being adjacent to “Barack Obama.” At the time, Rabbi Glazerson concluded that Obama would win the election and would play a significant role in the end-of-days.

In one such search, Rabbi Glazerson found some astonishing hints describing Obama’s presidency. In the search, Rabbi Glazerson discovered the names “Obama” and “Hillary” adjacent to each other, alongside the words, “abomination unto the lord” and “left”. In this section of the Torah, the concepts of impurity appeared as a prominent theme.

The codes also encompass the verse. “Cursed be he who accepts a bribe in the case of the murder of an innocent person.” (Deuteronomy 27:25), seeming to hint at Obama’s involvement in the persecution of Michael Flynn.

In a separate search, Rabbi Glazerson stated emphatically that Obama was connected to Islam and, as such, a son of Ishmael.

“Therefore, he wants for the Arabs to take Jerusalem,” Rabbi Glazerson noted. “This might bring the end of Israel, God forbid.”

Perhaps the most shocking search was performed in 2015 when Obama was putting great efforts into pushing through the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal or Iran deal. The JCPOA effectively allowed Iran to continue its nuclear program while removing economic sanctions, infusing regional terrorism with a fresh supply of funds.

In the search, Rabbi Glazerson found the complete phrase, “Obama is the name of Gog” appearing only once in the Torah. The phrase appeared adjacent to the words “Iran”, “war”, “the enemy”, “USA”, and “Islam”

“The goal of Gog is to rule the entire world, which fits very much with Obama,” Rabbi Glazerson noted. ’We know that the ideology of Iran is to wipe out Israel.”

Rabbi Glazerson noted that as long as the Jews are in Israel and perform the Biblical commandments, neither Iran nor Obama can achieve their goals.

RABBI WINSTON: OBAMA AS THE HEAD OF THE MIXED MULTITUDE

Rabbi Pinchas Winston, a prominent end-of-days expert, has a different understanding of Obama’s role in the end-of-days. He began his explanation with a disclaimer.

“It is true that the Bible gives us useful archetypes that can guide us to this day,” Rabbi Winston noted. “But it is impossible to definitively claim to know how and where to apply these archetypes.”

“After he left office, Obama went quiet but he didn’t go away. More than any other president in our lifetimes, he is still exerting power. In a way, he is even more dangerous because he is out of the light and free to do what he wants. Even now when evidence is being revealed of wrongdoing, the spotlight is not turning to him.”

“That is why it makes sense that Hashem brought a non-politician in now because only a Washington outsider would have the eyes to be shocked at what he found. And only Trump would have the chutzpah not to care about the media and scream about it.”

“Obama seems to represent the values of the erev rav (mixed multitude) and to attract people with the same values. They worship the Golden Calf which is a carefree lifestyle with no responsibility, no connection between cause and effect.”

Rabbi Winston noted that even though Trump was a Hollywood insider before being elected, as a leader, the media and movie industries rejected him while holding Obama up as the iconic leader.

“Whenever Obama got together with reporters or people from the media, he had them mesmerized. He was their leader. Hollywood, like the mixed multitude, is driven by anti-Bible values, most notably licentiousness. They really represent a small minority but they latch onto points of light that give them great power and influence.”

Rabbi Winston noted that despite having a turbulent history of relationships, President Trump espouses Biblical values. Obama, on the other hand, appeared to be a model father and husband yet promoted a culture of anti-Bible values.

“If you went back in time to the Exodus, you would have been shocked to see that many of the mixed multitude were good husbands and fathers, and very nice people. But they literally worshipped evil.”

Rabbi Winston noted that despite seeming immune to Hollywood sleaziness, Obama sent his daughter, Malia to intern with Harvey Weinstein, a former film producer and a convicted sex offender. The Clinton’s were also close and frequent friends of Jeffrey Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender.

“Arabs, or Yishmael, are not the problem. Their purpose as the name Yishmael (God will hear) implies, is to get us to cry out to God. From the moment we left Egypt, the mixed multitude used all of their guile to pull people away from the Torah and to grab control. The mixed multitude is the real enemy in the end of days. Their job is to confuse everyone. Obama was put in place to break down the Bible-based society that has been set up for the last 2,000 years.”

But Rabbi Winston noted that any control the mixed multitude had right now was only an illusion.

“This is their last throes before the end,” Rabbi Winston said. “Obama was custom designed for this final effort by the dark side. That’s why his rise was so sudden and so easy. These are hard times and there are more hard times ahead. But we are in the final stage.”

“God will carry the day like he always does,” Rabbi Winston assured.

BARACK OBAMA’S TERM IN OFFICE: GEMATRIA REVEALS HIS DESTINY

Judaism holds that a name is a powerful aspect of a person’s identity. Gematria, a method of Hebrew numerology, is commonly used as a method to understand how one fits into the divine plan.

Torah scholars Joel Gallis and Dr. Robert Wolf, who taught the Bible for almost two decades, are experts in making connections through numerology. They wrote extensively about Obama in their blog, Redemption 5768, during Obama’s first term, and many of their conclusions are still quoted by Jewish thinkers today.

Gallis and Wolf noted that Obama was destined for leadership since the Gematria of his full name, Barack Hussein Obama (בּרק חוסיין אובּאמה), is 501, equal to the Gematria of the word ראש (head, or leader). The type of leader he was destined to be was revealed through another calculation: Obama’s first term was as the 44th president of the United States, and the 44th word in the Torah is ולחשׁך (and to the darkness).