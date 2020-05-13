Tracking Dog Searches for Missing Woman in Northern Israel

Israel’s Israel Dog Unit (IDU) is currently searching for Sarah Novovroder in the Haifa area.

The search has been ongoing for 10 days deep and has taken place in the surrounding forests, abandoned structures, on the beach and in nursing homes. The 92-year old Novovroder went missing on May 5 from her home in Haifa. There is currently grave concern for her well-being. The IDU has dispatched ten search volunteers on the day she went missing. The unit also activates drones, thermal gear, repelling gear and an app to record the areas that were searched as a combined effort to locate her. A special command center was also erected in Haifa for the operation.