Christian lobby group in USA: “Pompeo, Don’t Condition Sovereignty on Acceptance of PLO State”

As the Trump Administration’s Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, prepares for his upcoming trip to Israel later this week, the Christians’ Israel Public Action Campaign (CIPAC) urged Pompeo not to ask Israel to accept the PLO state notion.

A PLO state in Israel’s heartland would be “unthinkable”, CIPAC said.

CIPAC, a veteran pro-Israel Christian group, bills itself as the only registered lobby in Washington DC, that “recognizes the People and the State of Israel as the fulfillment of biblical prophecy”.

Richard Hellman, CIPAC’s founder, urged his nation’s president to “stay the course” on “the two key issues of affirming Israel’s advancement of sovereignty over Judea/Samaria, and continuing maximum pressure on Iran”.

The group also stressed its approval of Secretary Pompeo’s and Ambassador Friedman’s “central role” and defined the two men as “the Jewish state’s best friends in the administration”. The group believes that Pompeo and Friedman “will not try to extract any new concessions from Israel”. In contrast, the group warned, “others involved in US-Israel relations might try to condition sovereignty over the Jewish communities of Judea/Samaria on acceptance of a PLO state”.

“We must thank president Trump for the otherwise good course he has set,” the group added.