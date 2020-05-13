Terrorist Shot After Stabbing Bystander at Tel Aviv Hospital

A terrorist armed with a knife ran at a security guard at the entrance to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer on Wednesday. A man was reported to be slightly wounded. The 30-year-old terrorist was shot and listed in critical condition. Medics are currently attempting to resuscitate him.

According to reports, there was an argument between the terrorist and another man in his twenties who complained that the former wasn’t wearing a protective mask. At that point, things got heated and the terrorist took out a knife and stabbed him injuring him lightly. The terrorist was them shot by the security guard and neutralized.