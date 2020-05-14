“He endows your realm with well-being, and satisfies you with choice wheat.” PSALMS 147:14 (The Israel Bible™)

While the Bible makes frequent mention of military affairs and speaks often of soldiers, the important principle that emerges is found in this verse: Ha-sam g’vulaych shalom (השם גבולך שלום). Translated here as ‘He endows your realm with well-being,’ these words literally mean ‘He who makes your borders peaceful.’ We must always remember that ultimately, our own efforts do not matter. Rather, Hashem is behind all of our successes. Though the modern Israeli army is one of the strongest in the world, it continuously remembers the true source of its strength. At their swearing-in ceremony, which often takes place at the Western Wall, each IDF soldier is handed a Tanakh and a gun, as a reminder that ultimately the One above is the source of their physical strength and their military success.