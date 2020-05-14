Terrorist Killed After Trying to Run Over IDF Soldier

An IDF soldier sustained moderate to severe injuries on Thursday after an Arab terrorist tried to ram him with his vehicle near Negohot in the southern Hebron hills in the Judean region. The terrorist, a 19-year old Hebron resident was shot dead by other soldiers in the area.

An initial IDF investigation showed that the motorist was speeding in the direction of the IDF troops near an army post. He managed to hit one of the soldiers. When that happened, another troop opened fire at the terrorist and killed him.