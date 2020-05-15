Israel to Head UN Conference on Anti-COVID-19 Tech

“I say of Hashem, my refuge and stronghold, my God in whom I trust, that He will save you from the fowler’s trap, from the destructive plague.” Psalms 91:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel is leading a U.N. innovation conference focused on developing technological tools to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-day conference, which began on Thursday, features world-renowned experts who are slated to discuss the connection between technological innovation and the fight against the coronavirus, in addition to the fulfillment of U.N. development goals.

Participating countries include Mexico, Japan, Singapore, Kenya, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Rwanda and Barbados. Joining them will be the U.N. Secretary General for Digital Collaborations and members of the U.S. National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine.

A session on “The Science of COVID-19” will feature Israeli Nobel Prize winner Professor Ada Yonat, and another session on the technological response to the virus will be attended by Israeli scientist Dr. Kira Radinsky, recognized worldwide for her advancements in predictive analysis.

“In a time of global crisis, uniting to share knowledge with the international community is important and the right thing to do,” said Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon.

“This initiative is widely supported by the United Nations, mainly because of groundbreaking Israeli innovation, and I have no doubt that it will contribute to the global struggle against the coronavirus, and further strengthen Israel’s position within the U.N.”

The conference will be broadcast live, on May 15 at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time via a website built in collaboration with the Israeli company Sosa.